You can now access your data-driven Apple Music Replay report in the built-in Music app on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac instead of a browser, like before.

Similar to your Spotify Wrapped, Apple Music Replay is available to each Apple Music subscriber at the end of the year. It distills your listening habits down to stats such as artists, albums, and genres you’ve listened to the most, how many minutes you’ve spent listening, and so forth. The algorithm calculates your top songs, albums, artists, playlists, genres, and stations using your Apple Music listening history, the number of plays, etc.

As long as your iPhone/iPad has iOS 18.1/iPadOS 18.1 or later, or your Mac is powered by macOS Sequoia 15.1 or later, you’ll be able to access this year’s recap directly from the Home, New, and Search tabs of the built-in Music app, as evidenced by Apple’s support page.

Select one of the tabs, then scroll down to the section titled “Replay: Your Top Songs by Year.” Here, you can access a playlist with your top songs (updated weekly) and add it to your library if you like, access your stats for previous years, and more.

You won’t see your Replay if the listening history option has been turned off in the Apple Music settings on your device. To enable listening history on youriPhone and iPad, go to Settings > Apps > Music and flip the Use Listening History switch to the ON position.

To do the same on your Mac, open the built-in Music app, click the Music menu, and choose Settings, then select the General tab and tick the Use Listening History box. On Android, hit the More button at the top of the Apple Music app, choose Settings from the menu, and turn the Use Listening History option on.

iPhone, iPad, and Mac owners can also use the focus mode trick, where you create a new focus mode on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac and tie it to the Use Listening History action to curate your listening history and recommendations. You can switch to this focus mode whenever you don’t want your plays to influence your listening history and poison your Replay. David Emery, Apple Music’s business manager, has posted instructions on how to do just that.

Everyone else can visit the Apple Music Replay website at replay.music.apple.com on mobile or desktop to get an insight into their listening habits. In fact, some Replay features continue to be only available on the web, including viewing an audiovisual highlight reel and sharing your personalized insights on social media. Apple Music Replay will tell you if you are among the top 100, 500, or 1000 listeners for a specific artist or genre.

