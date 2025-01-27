Apple has released the macOS Sequoia 15.3 update, bringing its AI emoji generator and other improvements and under-the-hood changes to the Mac computers.

"This update introduces Genmoji, powered by Apple Intelligence, and also includes other enhancements, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac," according to release notes accompanying macOS Sequoia 15.3. Genmoji creation is available in Messages, Notes, and other apps that use keyboard input. ‌You can access Genmoji‌ via the emoji picker, which is activated by pressing the Control + Command + Space keyboard shortcut. Genmoji requires Apple Intelligence and is unavailable on Intel-based Macs. Genmoji for Mac works like Genmoji for iPhone and iPad, which arrived alongside iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3.

With it, you can create custom emoji characters from short textual descriptions, such as "a dino wearing glasses and skateboarding." You can also use a contact picture to create a Genmoji that looks like you. Genmoji behave like regular emoji on iPhones, iPads, and Macs running iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.1 software or later. On other devices, including Windows PCs and Android phones, Genmoji show up as a regular image.

The update disables notifications for news summarized by Apple Intelligence due to inaccuracies. Only notification summaries for apps from the App Store's News and Entertainment categories are disabled; other AI-powered notification summaries continue to work. Owners of Apple silicon Macs who opt-in will see them again "when the feature becomes available" in a future update to macOS. You can also turn off notification summaries for an app from the macOS Lock Screen, and the notification banner uses text in italics and the glyph to distinguish notifications summarized by Apple Intelligence from regular ones.

Another change in macOS Sequoia 15.3 lets you repeat the last mathematical operation in the built-in Calculator app by clicking the equals sign again. Repeat operations were supported before but were temporarily removed as Apple significantly redesigned the Calculator app. To update your Mac to macOS Sequoia 15.3, launch the System Settings app, select the General option in the sidebar, and then choose Software Update on the right.

Apple's support document will soon be updated with a list of bug fixes and security patches in macOS Sequoia 15.3. You can check which features are available where and in what languages by perusing Apple's macOS Feature Availability page. Apple also released iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 today with a pile of iPhone and iPad improvements.

Source: Apple