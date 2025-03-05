The Mac Studio is Apple’s mid-range desktop Mac computer, between the entry-level Mac Mini and the high-power Mac Pro. Now, Apple has revealed new Mac Studio models with M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips, paired with Thunderbolt 5.

Apple updated the Mac Studio last year with M2 Max and M2 Ultra hardware, alongside an updated Mac Pro with the same hardware. This time, Apple is going in a slightly different direction: the base model now has the same M4 Max chip already found in some MacBook Pro models, while the high-end Mac Studio has the brand new M3 Ultra. If all these names are confusing to you too, keep in mind that the performance levels go like M

Design and Hardware

The new Mac Studio has the same design and dimensions as the previous model: it’s an aluminum cube measuring 7.7 inches (19.7 cm) across the width and depth, and 3.7 inches (9.5 cm) in height. It used to have the same horizontal dimensions as the Mac Mini, just with a taller design, but now the Mac Mini has shrunk considerably.