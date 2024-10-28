Apple has announced new versions of its Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad. The new models finally ditch the Lightning port for standard USB Type-C connections.

The Magic Mouse is a wireless and rechargeable mouse with a Multi-Touch surface. This surface lets users make simple gestures like swiping between web pages and scrolling through documents. The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad is a wireless, rechargeable keyboard. The keyboard has an extended layout, with document navigation controls for quick scrolling and full-size arrow keys. It also comes with a numeric keypad, which is great for anyone using spreadsheets and finance applications.

The Magic Trackpad is an alternative to a Magic Mouse. It's a wireless and rechargeable trackpad with a full range of Multi-Touch gestures and Force Touch technology. This lets the trackpad detect subtle differences in pressure, which is really helpful for art tools or just to have it ignore accidental presses. The Magic Trackpad has a large edge-to-edge glass surface area, which makes scrolling and swiping through content more productive and comfortable.

The Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad, and Magic Trackpad all have woven USB-C charging cables, so they can be charged through a connection to a USB-C port on a Mac. The cables can also be used to charge other devices. The EU has been pushing laws to force USB-C to be the standard, and even the UK is thinking about joining in, which has helped push Apple to replace the Lightning ports on its devices with USB-C. The new accessories appear to be otherwise identical to the earlier Lightning options.

You can buy the Magic Mouse ($99), Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad ($199), and Magic Trackpad ($149) from Apple's official website. The Magic Mouse and numberpad-less Magic Keyboard are included with the new M4 iMac.

Source: Apple