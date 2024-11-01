Apple’s new M4 Pro and M4 Max chips are outperforming even the powerful M2 Ultra, according to newly-uploaded benchmarks.

New Geekbench 6 benchmark results reveal that Apple's M4 Pro and M4 Max chips are impressive, surpassing even the mighty M2 Ultra. The M4 Pro, found in the latest Mac mini, boasts a multi-core score of 22,094, outperforming the M2 Ultra (21,351) found in the much pricier Mac Studio. This means you can get comparable performance from a $1,599 Mac mini to a $3,999 Mac Studio. The M4 Pro is used in higher-end configurations of the new Mac mini, as well as the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. The base configuration of the Mac mini has a regular M4 chip, and the new iMac only has the base M4.

But the real star is the M4 Max. Early results show it achieving a multi-core score of 26,675, making it the fastest Apple silicon chip to date. This translates to a 20% performance gain over the M4 Pro and a significant leap over the M2 Ultra. These results prove the very impressive boost in Apple's performance-per-dollar ratio—the Mac mini with an M4 Pro costs $1,399, but if you go instead for the M4 model, you can have that one for a measly $599. The M4 Pro offers a 45% improvement over the M3 Pro, which is actually a very impressive generational improvement, especially considering M3 chips have only been on store shelves for just over a year now.

While these benchmarks focus on peak CPU performance, they offer a compelling glimpse into the capabilities of the M4 Pro and M4 Max. It remains to be seen how the chips will perform in real life, but to say that they look exciting is certainly an understatement. Intel and AMD has some work to do on competing hardware.

Source: MacRumors (1, 2)