If you haven't heard, Apple is all about USB-C now, with the old Lightning port being close to being retired for good. Apple is now killing off the Lightning headphone jack adapter, as well as a bunch of other adapters, even though devices with Lightning ports are still common.

Eight years since Apple killed off the headphone jack on the company's mobile devices, it appears Apple is quietly discontinuing its Lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter. First introduced with the iPhone 7 in 2016 and coming in the box right up until the release of the iPhone XS in 2018, the adapter allowed users to connect traditional wired headphones to iPhones that lacked a headphone jack. The adapter has been listed as "sold out" on Apple's online store in the U.S. and most other countries. While it remains available in a few European countries, it is likely only a matter of time before the remaining stock is depleted globally.

Upon further checking, we also saw that there's a bunch of Lightning accessories that are out of stock as well, such as some Lightning to USB cables. Whether these will be restocked is something we don't know as of now, but if you happen to be in need of any Lightning accessories, you should probably go into the Apple Store, look if what you need is in stock, and buy it immediately before the company runs out.

If Apple is discontinuing Lightning products, then it's an extremely bad call. Apple still sells some Lightning devices, including the iPhone 14, and this means that if you need anything other than the cable that comes in the box (or if that very cable breaks), you might be out of official options. The 9th gen iPad is no longer available on the Apple Store, but it's still distributed to retailers such as Amazon by Apple and frequently goes on sale.

The good part is that you still have options if you're willing to go third-party. The UGREEN Lightning-to-3.5mm dongle is certified by Apple, for example.

