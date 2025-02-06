Apple's machine learning research division recently created a robot lamp, with the ability to move the light source around. It reminds use a lot of the iconic Pixar lamp.

Apple’s Machine Learning Research department recently published a paper and a short video showcasing a new robot dubbed ELEGNT (Expressive and Functional Movement Design for Non-Anthropomorphic Robot). The acronym is a mouthful, and you wouldn't be alone to just call it the Pixar lamp, because it has an uncanny resemblance to the friendly lamp showcased in the intros of Disney Pixar movies.

The footage demonstrates how users could control the lamp through simple gestures, like pointing and waving, allowing it to adjust its focus, move closer, or project helpful tutorials. The robot is designed to interact and learn from its environment as evidenced by the robot looking out the window after being asked about the weather. The way it performs its movements remind us a lot of the Pixar lamp, too. It doesn't jump around, but who knows if that might be next before this becomes a commercial product?

You could say that, in a way, this is also Apple coming full circle. Upon Steve Jobs’ departure from Apple in the 90s, one of the ventures he was involved in was Pixar before it was sold off to Disney. An Apple-made Pixar lamp is almost poetic.

In all seriousness, though, this development follows rumors from April 2024 suggesting Apple's foray into home robotics. We don't know if this will eventually become a commercial product down the road, but the robot's actual potential applications are vast. Imagine a lamp that not only illuminates your workspace but also projects relevant information or follows your movements as you work. If done right, it could be a cool gadget to have.

Source: Apple via MacRumors