Apple has confirmed its next product announcement event will take place on September 9, 2024. We’re expecting the reveal of the iPhone 16 series, and possibly other devices.

Apple is sending out invitations for its annual iPhone reveal event, scheduled for September 9, 2024. It will start at 10:00 AM Pacific Time, or 1:00 PM in Eastern Time. You can check this page to see when it’s scheduled in your time zone.

The invitations and event page don’t reveal anything, but we’re expecting to see the iPhone 16 series revealed for the first time. Bloomberg reports that the new phones will have new camera features and larger screens on the Pro models, and a greater focus on the Apple Intelligence features revealed earlier this year at WWDC. The company will also reportedly reveal the Apple Watch Series 10, possibly with a thinner design and larger screens than previous models.

Bloomberg also claims Apple will announce fourth-generation AirPods, with a mid-range model featuring Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a cheaper low-end model without ANC. If you were hoping for new AirPods Pro, you’ll have to wait a while longer.

Apple is also supposedly working on new Macs powered by the M4 chip, but it’s unlikely those will be revealed at the event. Apple released a new iPad Pro model earlier this year with the company’s latest M4 chip, but there aren’t any Macs using that hardware yet. Apple might have another event later this year to reveal the new Mac models, or they might be released without a big event.

The event will be livestreamed on Apple’s website, the Apple TV app, and the company’s YouTube channel. We’ll cover all the big announcements right here on How-To Geek as they happen, so keep an eye out for our future coverage.

Source: Apple