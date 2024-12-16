Summary The iPhone 16 & Steam Deck are comparable gaming devices despite different designs and purposes.

Steam Deck prioritizes comfort and familiar design, while iPhone 16 focuses on versatility & premium build.

Steam Deck offers PC gaming access while iPhone boasts variety & exclusive options (though it also costs more).

I’ve been using the Steam Deck since launch day, and I picked up an iPhone 16 Plus on release day. The time I spend with both has led me to discover something surprising: these seemingly mismatched devices are closer competitors than you'd think.

A Gaming Console Versus... an iPhone?

I wouldn’t blame you if your first reaction to the title at the top of the page was to ask why I'm comparing a smartphone to a handheld gaming PC. But mobile gaming has evolved far beyond simple puzzle games, and the iPhone 16 packs some serious gaming muscle with its A18-series chip.

With cloud gaming through Xbox Game Pass and controllers like the Backbone One, your phone transforms into something that could genuinely give dedicated gaming consoles a run for their money.

Different Designs for Different Purposes

The moment you pick up these devices, you'll understand exactly what each company was aiming for. The Steam Deck is a gaming PC squeezed into handheld form—it's chunky at 1.5 pounds, with these big, bold grips that initially seem excessive.

After countless gaming sessions, I've grown to appreciate that bulk. Those grips are the reason my hands stay comfortable and cramp-free.

Marcus Mears III / How-To Geek

The iPhone 16 Plus takes the opposite approach, focusing on versatility at just under half a pound. Its glass-and-aluminum body feels premium, though I'm definitely more careful with it during gaming sessions. The magic happens when you snap on a Backbone controller—suddenly your phone becomes a surprisingly capable gaming device.

Hannah Brostrom / How-To Geek

So while your iPhone can transform into a Switch-like form factor, your Steam Deck is never going to be anything more than a purpose-built gaming device (and that's ok).

More Than Just Numbers

While Valve now offers an OLED Steam Deck, I've been using the LCD model since launch (so that's what I've got for comparison purposes). The iPhone 16 Plus's 6.7-inch OLED screen (2796 x 1290) makes games look fantastic—those deep blacks in nighttime scenes really pop. Both displays run at 60Hz, which keeps things fair in the motion clarity department.

My Steam Deck's 7-inch LCD (1280 x 800) might sound basic, but specs stop mattering once you're actually playing. The anti-glare etched glass on my premium model really helps too, cutting down reflections that might break immersion. However, the iPhone's 2000-nit brightness means I can actually game outdoors—try that with the Steam Deck and you'll mostly just see your reflection.

Opt for an OLED Steam Deck and things quite literally start to look a lot better. You'll get inky blacks, a 90Hz refresh rate, and support for HDR with a blinding peak brightness of 1000 nits.

What You'll Actually Be Playing

The Steam Deck gives me access to my entire PC gaming library, with every save seamlessly synced. The iPhone offers more variety through different services. Beyond Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming, Apple Arcade includes unique games without ads or microtransactions. Regular App Store games have evolved impressively too, plus PS Remote Play lets you stream PS5 games to your phone.

The catch? You'll need solid internet for cloud gaming and PS Remote Play, while the Steam Deck just needs power and storage space. That said, the iPhone's gaming ecosystem feels more streamlined—everything just works once you download it.

Performance and Real-World Gaming

I focused on three games: Assassin's Creed Odyssey, F1 23, and Spyro Reignited Trilogy, playing them natively on Steam Deck and through Xbox Cloud Gaming on the iPhone. The results really show each device's strengths and weaknesses.

The Steam Deck excels during those long evening sessions when you're planning to play "just a little longer" before bed. The built-in controls and larger screen feel perfect for extended play. The fan kicks in during intense Assassin's Creed battles—it's not loud, but you'll notice it in a quiet room.

Marcus Mears III / How-To Geek

The iPhone handles things differently. F1 23 runs incredibly smoothly through cloud gaming when you've got good internet, and the OLED display makes every race look stunning. The phone warms up during longer sessions but never gets uncomfortably hot.

Battery life varies significantly between devices. The Steam Deck drains quickly with demanding games like Assassin's Creed (about two hours), while lighter titles like Spyro stretch a bit longer. The newer OLED model improves on this considerably. The iPhone consistently delivers around five hours of cloud gaming before needing a charge.

Each device handles interruptions differently too. The Steam Deck's sleep mode is perfect—one press, and you're exactly where you left off. Cloud gaming on the iPhone can be trickier, sometimes requiring reconnection if you step away too long. This can be particularly frustrating mid-race in F1 23. And there's always the threat of getting a phone call during a game...

Choosing the Right Device

After plenty of time with both, I must acknowledge that these devices aren't really competing—they're different tools for different kinds of gaming. It’s sort of like comparing a gaming PC to a Nintendo Switch: they’re worth comparing, but not necessarily evaluating in the same manner.

To that end, let’s talk prices. The Steam Deck comes with either an LCD or OLED display—the LCD model is $399 for a new 256GB version, while the fancy OLED version starts at $549 new, though I’d recommend upgrading to the 1TB version for $649 to avoid a quick need for a microSD card. After that, you just buy your games—no subscriptions are needed unless you want them.

The iPhone route gets a bit more complicated. The iPhone 16 starts at $799—the Plus model I was referencing starts at $899. You’ll definitely want a controller, like the Backbone One (about $100), if you're serious about gaming.

Then, there are the subscriptions. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is $20 monthly if you want cloud gaming, and Apple Arcade adds another $5 per month. That's around $1,000 upfront plus $25 monthly for the subscriptions.

Sounds like a lot, right? But remember, it's also your phone, camera, and everything else you do with a smartphone.

Apple

To offer a general take on who each device is for: the Steam Deck makes sense if you want focused, hardcore gaming sessions, and don't mind the bulk. It's perfect for settling into the couch or spending a weekend exploring Spyro's homeworlds. Plus, if you already own games on Steam (or want to take advantage of the platform's legendary sales events), the Deck is a no-brainer.

The iPhone 16 Plus, on the other hand, shines if you value versatility and tend to play in shorter bursts. It's ideal for squeezing in an F1 23 race during lunch or playing some Apple Arcade games before bed. Plus, the variety of gaming options accessible through the App Store offers a unique benefit.

Really, there's no wrong choice—you just have to find the device that matches your style. I use both because they each serve different purposes, but I know plenty of people who are perfectly happy with just one. It all comes down to how gaming fits into your life.