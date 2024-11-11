Apple's self-repair program still isn't perfect, but the company has been improving the process and parts availability. It now stocks replacement parts for the iPhone 16 series.

Just weeks after the release of the iPhone 16 lineup, Apple has expanded its Self Service Repair program to include the latest models—the iPhone 16, the iPhone 16 Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max are now all available through the program. This means you can now tackle iPhone 16 repairs from the comfort of your own home, if you happen to have the technical know-how to take it apart and replace the damaged parts.

Apple's Self Service Repair Store offers a comprehensive range of parts and tools for the iPhone 16 series, and if you need to replace things such as the display, the battery, the rear camera system, or even the TrueDepth camera for Face ID, Apple has you covered. You can even find parts for the back glass, speakers, and microphone. To make repairs even easier, Apple provides tool kits available to rent for $49 in the U.S. These kits contain everything you need to complete your repair and can be rented for seven days, giving you ample time to get the job done.

This move is notable because device availability was a massive problem with Apple's Self Service Repair program almost a year ago. Well into 2023, we didn't have parts available for the iPhone 14 that launched months earlier, but Apple made sure to promptly add not only that phone, but also the iPhone 15 and now the iPhone 16 following complaints. It also recently fixed one of the worst parts about the repair process, which was the fact that you needed to manually validate parts online so they were recognized as "authentic" parts—the process now happens completely offline and is open to used parts as well.

Before diving into a repair, be sure to check out the repair manuals Apple already released in September. These manuals provide step-by-step instructions and valuable information to ensure a successful repair.

Source: MacRumors