Key Takeaways The iPhone 16 Pro adds a Camera Control button to enhance the photo-taking experience.

The phone's 5x zoom improves optical reach for better photos from farther away.

Despite adding faster charging, faster Wi-Fi, and better cooling, the iPhone 16 Pro remains very familiar.

People upgrading to this year’s Apple iPhone 16 Pro will be greeted with a (slightly) larger screen, new camera optics, and a new Camera Control (shutter) button. While the individual advancements year-over-year aren’t overly exciting for tech nerds, the sum of the parts equals a highly advanced device capable of keeping people who care about getting good photos happy.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro 8 / 10 A version of Apple's newest iPhone with a larger screen featuring a camera button, a programmable action button, and artificial intelligence features. Pros Camera Control is great for taking pictures

5x zoom

Faster charging

Doesn't get as hot as 15 Pro Cons Iterative upgrade from 15 Pro

Price and Availability

The iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999 with 128GB of storage and is available in four shades of titanium: black, natural, desert, and silver. It's joined by the iPhone 16 starting at $799 and the iPhone Pro Max at $1,199.

Specifications SoC A18 Pro Display 2,622 x 1,206 resolution (460 ppi) RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Ports USB-C Operating System iOS 18 Display type OLED Weight 199g Charge speed Up to 45W (wired) IP Rating IP68 Main Camera 48MP Fusion: 24 mm, ƒ/1.78 aperture Wide-Angle Camera 48MP Ultra Wide: 13 mm, ƒ/2.2 aperture and 120 degree FOV Telephoto 12MP 5x Telephoto: 120 mm, ƒ/2.8 aperture and 20 degree FOV Expand

iPhone 16 Pro Overview: Here’s What You Get

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

Last year, the iPhone 15 Pro’s lightweight titanium frame, Action Button, and USB-C port stood out as the phone’s highlights. Those elements continue to be meaningful in day-to-day use, but this year it’s the 5x zoom and Camera Control button that have stood out to me the most while going hands-on.

This year, you're getting something even more refined. There are no surprises here, but in turn, the iPhone 16 Pro has become one of the most polished phones in history. There are almost no compromises to it. It features speed, optics, and an abundance of other features packed into a sleek package. Even the gold/pink-ish color (Desert Titanium) isn’t offensive. There's a lot here, while also not much to get excited about. The iPhone 16 Pro is a bit of a paradox.

Finally, Real Zoom Comes to the Smaller Pro iPhone

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

It’s not that last year’s (regular-sized) iPhone 15 Pro didn’t have any optical zoom, but it didn’t have the best reach possible. This year, the iPhone 16 Pro gains a 5x optical zoom thanks to Apple’s tetraprism design.

Let me tell you, it’s a great addition to this year’s smaller Pro phone. The zoom isn’t perfect, of course, it works better with more light, but the advanced zoom is going to help a lot of people capture photos of their kids on a sports field as they’re back on the sidelines.

I was stunned by some of the photos I was able to capture of far-off landscapes from my backyard. It didn’t feel like I was missing this type of zoom before, but almost instantly the feature feels indispensable.

The ultra-wide camera also sees an improvement, going from 12MP to 48MP. It’s not the same lens as the main camera, but it is visibly better. If nothing else, this lens upgrade also helps improve spatial photos and videos if you shoot in the format made for the Vision Pro.

The main camera is roughly the same as last year, but it technically gets better with a two-times faster write speed, which may or may not enable some of the more professional, higher-resolution camera features.

The Camera Control Is Cool, but Tricky

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

If you need an excuse to upgrade to this year’s iPhone 16 Pro, you can point to the Camera Control as a must-have feature because it's a physical button. Pressing it at any point will launch the camera. Swiping your finger over it will then switch settings.

Before testing it, I was optimistic about the new button for the camera, but after the first few days, my excitement about it has seriously waned.

The button itself feels solid to press. It’s big enough for my finger to find easily. There’s nothing wrong with it, per se. My hesitations are mostly about swiping to change the settings and navigating that small contextual drop-down menu directly under it. You have to apply pressure without actually pressing the button, which I found awkward. It’s also hard to discover how to use it fully, unlike most of Apple’s other interactions.

Not only is it difficult to navigate the menu, but the button's location on the phone's side is not ideal for vertical or horizontal shooting. The button is a little too far from the right side when in landscape and not high enough when shooting in portrait. I don’t expect everyone will feel the same because of different-sized hands and fingers, but there’s a chance you might not find it the most comfortable position.

In the end, I don’t want to give up the Camera Control. But it just didn’t wow me in the way I thought it might. Set your expectations, and you should be happy with it. (By the way, not all case makers handle the Camera Control in the same way.)

The Photo Gallery

Here are some sample photos taken without editing. The first two sets are the progression of available zoom presets.

There are general sample shots taken with the main camera at 1.5x (35mm equivalent) with no edits.