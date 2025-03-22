Summary Apple Intelligence has so far underdelivered with unimpressive features, some of which probably won't arrive until iOS 19 launches later in 2025.

Although disappointing, Apple's focus on AI resulted in a hardware boost to accommodate the new tech, which benefits multi-tasking and performance,

Apple Intelligence could also bring about a bump in storage for Apple devices, as the AI models take up more room in future revisions.

Apple has a long history of being late to the party with products or features. When they do arrive, however, they're usually implemented extremely well. Apple didn't make the first MP3 player or the first smartphone, but it introduced excellent versions of both.

The same really can't be said for Apple Intelligence, however. Apple was not only late to the party with AI features, but when they did arrive, they were frankly a little embarrassing. But while Apple Intelligence may not have been what we were hoping for, it's provided an unexpected benefit for people who've bought recent Apple products.

Apple Intelligence Overpromised and Underdelivered

It's fair to say that Apple Intelligence has been a huge disappointment. Apple seemed to be caught cold with the sudden explosion of generative AI chatbots, but most people assumed that it would only be a matter of time before Apple introduced its own AI features that "just worked" in the good old Apple tradition.

Apple

When Apple Intelligence was announced, there was some genuine excitement, even if what Apple was showcasing wasn't particularly groundbreaking. Most exciting was the news that after years of stagnation, Siri was finally getting a much-needed upgrade. Apple told us that Siri would be able to understand personal context, take action within and across apps, and the company even produced expensive adverts showing off what it could do.

However, it now seems highly unlikely that this supposed iOS 18 feature will arrive as part of iOS 18 at all. In fact, it might not even appear until next year. We're going to be hearing Apple tell us about the amazing things that iOS 19 will be able to do long before we've been given all the features that were promised for the current version of iOS.

I Rarely Use the Apple Intelligence Features We Have

Even the Apple Intelligence features that have been released have been mostly underwhelming. I don't think I've touched Image Playground since I first toyed with it when it was released, I can count on one hand the number of times I've used Writing Tools, and Clean Up is useful but very limited.

The only feature I've used regularly is Siri with ChatGPT, and even this is incredibly clunky, with Siri having to turn to a rival AI chatbot to get help with most tasks. The ability to ask questions about what's on the screen is really its only saving grace.

Apple has dropped the ball here. Whatever features Apple announces for iOS 19, there will be plenty of people wondering if they will actually deliver.

The Unexpected Consequence: More RAM

Despite the disappointment of Apple Intelligence, however, there has been one unintended outcome that is of genuine benefit to people who are buying the latest Apple Devices. Because Apple Intelligence requires a significant amount of RAM to run, Apple has been forced to include more RAM in its products than it would likely have done otherwise.