Key Takeaways The M4 Mac Mini is Apple's latest computer to get rid of USB Type-A ports entirely.

Using adapters or USB-C hubs can expand your options and prolong the life of your gear, and help you take advantage of bargains on USB-A devices when it makes sense.

You should always keep an eye on the future and invest in USB-C or Thunderbolt devices if possible when there are clear advantages, like transfer speeds and power delivery.

The old USB Type-A standard has been around so long and extended its reach so far, that it’s hard to just give up on the connector entirely. That can be difficult for Mac users, with Apple abandoning the chunky connector altogether. Fortunately, you still have options.

How to Stay Connected in the USB-C Age

With a transition that’s been as slow as the Type-A to Type-C shift, it’s no surprise that not everyone is making progress at the same pace. Everyone’s needs for keeping their devices connected are going to be different, and there won’t be a one-size-fits-all solution.

The easiest way to determine the best way to preserve precious connectivity is to look around at the devices you use regularly, which you intend to keep using for the foreseeable future, and what devices you may only need to use occasionally (like an older USB flash drive). If those just add up to a couple pieces of gear, you may be able to get by with a few simple USB-A to USB-C adapters, which are inexpensive and will let you connect your gear directly to a USB-C port on your Mac.

Depending on the type of gear you have, you may also be able to simply replace the USB cable entirely. Naturally, this won’t work for things like wired keyboards with a fixed USB cable. If you have devices like an audio interface or external hard drive with a USB port on the back, you can just get a cable with the appropriate USB connector on one end and a USB-C connector on the other and be all set.

If you have more than a couple of USB-A devices that you use regularly, however, you’ll likely be better off investing in a USB-C hub of some sort. These let you easily connect a number of USB devices without having to worry about adapters and can expand the connectivity options of your Mac far beyond its built-in capabilities.

The most basic USB-C hubs have nothing more than a few extra standard USB and Thunderbolt ports, but you can also get hubs with built-in SD or microSD card slots, HDMI and VGA ports for external display, Ethernet connectors for gigabit or faster networking, and headphone jacks. You can even buy hubs that come with bays for NVMe drives (you'll need to supply the drive yourself).

Beyond that, there are docking stations with even more capabilities, but they can get pricey and often require a separate power source, which means they’re better suited to being tethered to a desk.

Unfortunately, things get a bit more complicated than simply picking a hub with the number of USB ports you need. You’ll also want to pay attention to the types of USB or Thunderbolt ports included, and the transfer speeds they’re able to provide. You often get what you pay for in this regard, with the cheapest hubs using slower transfer speeds than newer premium options.

If you intend to charge your laptop while it’s connected to the hub, you’ll want to make sure it includes at least one USB-C port with Power Deliver (or PD), and that the power rating is sufficient to charge your computer properly.

Keeping Your Options Open

In most cases, if you’re buying a new peripheral (like a keyboard or even a monitor) you’ll want to pick one that’s USB-C or Thunderbolt capable. That doesn’t mean you have to rush to replace your current gear if it’s working just fine, however, and there may even be some instances where buying a new (or used) piece of gear that relies on USB-A could still make sense.

All of those devices have to go somewhere eventually, so the longer you’re able to make use of them, the longer they stay out of a landfill (and the less money you’ll have to spend on new gear). Some USB devices are also less prone to becoming outdated than others, and you may be able to find better deals on older pieces of gear that are being replaced by newer USB-C models.

One example of this saw Apple's AirPods Max with Lightning connector heavily discounted during a Black Friday event, while the newer (but otherwise identical) model with USB-C connectivity had a smaller discount applied. You may even be able to save money on Apple's official peripherals now that the company has moved the Magic line of accessories to USB-C.

As more and more people try to move away from older USB gear, you may encounter more deals on the second-hand market. You probably don’t want to buy an old USB 2.0 hard drive just to save a few bucks, but things like music or recording equipment can often be bought used for far less than they would cost you to buy new, and work just as well.

Shop Smarter When Replacing Devices

There are plenty of reasons to look for ways to prolong the life of USB-A devices, but there are also reasons to transition to USB-C or Thunderbolt devices when it makes more sense. It’s always more convenient to avoid using a hub or adapter if you can, especially for laptop users, and Thunderbolt offers real advantages in transfer speeds and support for multiple external monitors.

Depending on your current Mac, you may also want to avoid investing too much in a hub or docking station if your needs change in the future. Accessory manufacturers announced specialized hubs for the new M4 Mac mini only a few weeks after launch, and more hubs and docking options are imminent now that Apple has truly moved on from USB-A itself.

There will be fewer and fewer USB-A on computers going forward, but there will also be no shortage of options available to help you get the most out of USB devices regardless of which connector they use. As we move to a "one connector for everything" future, it pays to know the difference between USB-C and Thunderbolt.