Microsoft has announced that Apple's Handoff now supports three of the most used Office productivity apps—Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. You can quickly switch from one Apple device to another while moving your open documents with you.

If you're working on a Word document, Excel workbook, or PowerPoint file on your iPhone, and you realize you would benefit from using a larger screen, Handoff lets you easily switch to your iPad or Mac. For this to work, you need to have downloaded and be using the Word, Excel, or PowerPoint apps from the App Store, and the file must be stored in the cloud on OneDrive or SharePoint. You also need to be using iOS version 2.89 (Build 24090210) or MacOS version 16.89 (Build 24091630) or later, sign in with the same Apple ID on both devices, and ensure that each device has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi turned on.

Before you go ahead and give it a try, make sure Handoff is activated on the relevant devices. Open "Settings," select "General," and scroll to or search for the Handoff option. For example, on the iPhone, this setting is accessed through "AirPlay And Handoff." From there, check that the Handoff toggle is green.

Now, open an existing Word, Excel, or PowerPoint file on one of your Apple devices, and bring it close to the Apple device you want to switch to. After a couple of seconds, you will see a notification appear in the Dock or app switcher on the first device—indicating the initiation of the Handoff process—and the Handoff icon will appear over the relevant app on the second device. Simply select that app on the second device to open the file.

Since Handoff works through the cloud, the file that opens on the second device is the same file that you were editing on the first device. In other words, it doesn't create a new copy, so you don't have to worry about deleting older versions. Handoff is not currently available for Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint on Apple Watch, and Microsoft has yet to comment on whether it plans to expand the Handoff capability to other Microsoft apps in the future.

Source: Microsoft