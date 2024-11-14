Apple's professional video editing and audio editing apps, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro, are some of the best options around for content creation. Updates both both apps are now rolling out with AI-powered features.

Apple has announced significant updates to its professional video and audio editing software, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro, introducing new features powered by artificial intelligence and enhanced workflows. In the case of Final Cut Pro, we have a new "Magnetic Mask" tool that uses AI to isolate subjects in a video clip, eliminating the need for green screens or rotoscoping. Another AI-pwered feature, "Transcribe to Captions," automatically generates closed captions by transcribing spoken audio.

Final Cut Pro 11 also supports spatial video editing, allowing users to edit immersive 3D footage captured on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16 series, and compatible Canon cameras. The update further streamlines editing with a range of timesaving tools and optimizations for Apple silicon.

Apple

The iPad version of Final Cut Pro gains the "Enhance Light and Color" feature for automatic image enhancement, new drawing tools, haptic feedback support, and an expanded content library with transitions, presets, and soundtracks. Meanwhile, the Final Cut Camera 1.1 version now supports 4K recording at 120 frames per second on iPhone 16 Pro, enabling smoother slow-motion footage. It also allows for Log-encoded HEVC video capture for smaller file sizes and offers a preview of LUTs (lookup tables) while recording.

Finally, both versions of Logic Pro now include the Quantec Room Simulator plug-in, providing users with a highly accurate reverb effect. Logic Pro for Mac also adds features for reordering mixer channels and searching for plug-ins, while the iPad version introduces Sample Folders for easier access to personal sound libraries.

You can buy Final Cut Pro from the App Store for $300. Logic Pro on the App Store costs $200. Both apps have a 90-day free trial, and there's also a Pro Apps Bundle available for education customers with Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage for just $200.

Source: Apple