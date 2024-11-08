Apple is launching its extended returns service ahead of the holiday season, enabling you to return an Apple product you purchased online as late as January 8.

Per the company's website, "eligible products at the Apple Store Online that are received between November 8, 2024 and December 25, 2024, may be returned through January 8, 2025." But do note that there are some restrictions as to what counts as "eligible." Carrier-financed iPhone purchases (that is, you got it through T-Mobile or Verizon as part of a phone plan instead of buying it outright) are not eligible and are subject to the company's standard 14-day return policy, as are all purchases made after December 25, 2024. And if you find yourself with unwanted app purchases at the end of the holiday season, getting a refund from the Apple App Store is a snap.

If you're looking to pick up a new iPhone 16 running iOS 18 and offering the company's new Apple Intelligence service, or a new iPad offering the same AI capabilities, now you can do so with the confidence that, if it turns out you loathe Apple Intelligence, you won't be stuck trying to return your device during that weirdly quiet week between Christmas and New Years.

November 8 also marks the US launch day for the new Mac mini, iMac, and MacBook Pro. As such, they can be ordered online for same-day, in-store pickup. To do so, simply choose the "I'll pick it up" option from the checkout screen, enter your ZIP code and pick the nearest store as well as a convenient pickup date. Once your payment clears, you'll be able to head down to the store and grab it. Just make sure you have a government issued ID and your order number ready for when you get there. Also note that, unfortunately, same-day pickup is not available for custom orders, like if you are upgrading the memory, hard drive or other internal components.

Source: Apple