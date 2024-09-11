Beats is providing a whole suite of iPhone 16 protection with its new cases. This move marks an interesting expansion beyond its traditional audio products, which it has stuck to over the past few years as an Apple subsidiary.

The new cases, compatible with MagSafe and priced at $49, are designed to work with the iPhone 16 series' new Camera Control button. This feature lets device owners control the camera directly from the case, which is a unique quality. This is achieved through a sapphire crystal coupled with a conductive layer, enabling the cases to accurately transmit finger movements to the Camera Control. The cases are available in four sizes to cater to the entire iPhone 16 lineup, making them a perfect fit for each model from the regular iPhone 16 to the Pro Max. They are also offered in four colors.

Beats

The cases are constructed from polycarbonate with a soft fiber interior, keeping the thin style while offering great protection. Notably, they are treated with a scratch-resistant coating, which was a common issue with previous iPhone cases. Beats' incursion into iPhone cases comes at a time when Apple has seemingly discontinued its FineWoven line. This suggests that the Beats cases may be positioned as a direct replacement, offering users an alternative option for protecting their new iPhones. It is a great idea because Beats is a well-known name, and Apple already owns it, so it can work with cases with the company.

The launch of these cases seems like a strategic move by Beats to diversify its product offerings and become a significant presence in the Apple ecosystem. While the expansion into iPhone cases might seem unexpected, it helps Beats go further and innovate beyond just being an audio brand.

You can buy a case for $49 on the Beats website.

Via: TechCrunch