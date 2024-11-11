Apple has introduced a new feature that lets users share the location of misplaced items with third parties. This is particularly convenient for lost luggage on airlines.

The Share Item Location was added in the public beta of iOS 18.2, and it will soon be available to all users. This cool new feature lets users generate a secure link with the location of an AirTag or Find My network accessory, which they can then share with others. For safety reasons, the shared location information will be disabled when the user recovers their item. The owner can also stop sharing the location anytime, and the link will automatically expire after seven days.

Some airlines are openly adopting this feature to improve their baggage recovery processes. Major airlines, including Aer Lingus, Air Canada, Air New Zealand, and British Airways, will soon accept Find My Item location links as part of their customer service procedures. These airlines will authenticate the location link through the user's Apple account or a partner email address. The use of Find My item locations will allow airlines to track misplaced or delayed baggage more efficiently.

Even though some airlines have had problems with AirTags in the past, AirTags can help keep customers updated on their luggage without repeatedly calling customer service. Putting an AirTag in a bag for the airport has become pretty common, as there are many situations where it's helped keep peace of mind for fliers.

Delta Air Lines' senior vice president of Airport Customer Service, Cargo Operations, Ground Support Equipment, and Global Clean said, “While more than 99 percent of checked items make it to their destination as planned, we know how stressful it can be for customers when they don’t. That’s why we’re excited to support Share Item Location beginning later this year.”

SITA is also integrating support for Share Item Location into WorldTracer, a widely used baggage tracing system. This integration will make it easier for airlines to implement Share Item Location in their existing baggage management systems. This will probably make trackers for baggage the standard, and it would be a great idea to have on any suitcase when flying.

Source: Apple