Apple AirPods 4 $100 $129 Save $29 The fourth generation Apple AirPods feature a more comfortable design, an improved H2 chip, better sound quality, and the option for Active Noise Control. $100 at Amazon

Apple's AirPods 4 was one of the company's biggest surprises last year. They pack a similar punch to the AirPods Pro, and yet, they manage to be considerably cheaper. If they weren't cheap enough for you yet, you might want to check out this deal happening right now before it's gone.

Apple's AirPods 4, the latest iteration of Apple's non-Pro AirPods, are now down to one of the lowest prices we've seen yet. Both models are currently $30 off. The version without active noise cancellation (ANC) is now down to $99, from its original $129 price point, while the version with ANC now costs just $149, down from its usual $179. Those are 22% and 16% off MSRP, respectively.

The AirPods 4 have some juicy upgrades compared to their predecessors. For starters, they feature ANC despite having an open-ear design with no silicone tips. Some people find earbuds with silicone/foam tips to be uncomfortable, so it's cool to see someone not only try to add ANC without one, but also pull it off pretty well. The earbuds are powered by the H2 chip, and they deliver fairly crisp audio and clear calls with Voice Isolation.

Some of the earbuds' features include Personalized Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ, and improved comfort with a refined fit. They also have a new force sensor for easy control as well as IP54 dust, sweat, and water resistance. Charging options include USB-C, and for the ANC model, Apple Watch or Qi-certified chargers. And as far as battery life goes, we have up to 30 hours of listening with the charging case.

This is not the lowest price we've seen for these earbuds—they've gone as low as $139 for the ANC model. But these are really good prices nonetheless. The discounts are live on both Amazon and Best Buy, so grab them now while you have the chance.