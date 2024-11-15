Apple has revised its list of vintage and obsolete products again. The list now includes the iPhone XS Max, iPhone 6s Plus, and several Apple Watch Series 2 variants.

Products that Apple stopped selling over five years ago are classified as "vintage." The iPhone XS Max and iPhone 6s Plus, now designated as vintage, were originally launched in 2018 and 2015, respectively. Despite the fact that these phones were sold three years apart, the iPhone 6s Plus remained available for purchase considerably longer than the XS Max, which is why they are being added to the vintage list simultaneously.

An Apple product discontinued more than seven years ago may be qualified as "obsolete." The Apple Watch Series 2 in all its various forms—38mm, 42mm, aluminum, stainless steel—is now subject to obsolescence. Originally launched in 2016, it enjoyed a fairly long lifespan, just like the MacBook models that Apple added to its obsolete list last month.

Products designated as "vintage" may be eligible for repair service from Apple and authorized service partners, depending on parts availability. There's no guarantee that Apple will have a replacement screen for your vintage iPhone 6S Plus. Obsolete products, including the Apple Watch Series 2 models, are no longer eligible for Apple hardware service, and service providers cannot order parts for them. This effectively marks the end of official repair options for these devices, though you may still perform DIY repairs or get help from an unauthorized service technician.

An exception exists for some obsolete models of MacBook, which may qualify for an extended battery-only repair up to 10 years after the product's last sale date, subject to parts availability. Unfortunately, this exception does not apply to the iPhones or Apple Watches that were added to Apple's vintage and obsolete lists today.

Source: Apple via 9to5Mac