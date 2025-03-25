eufy Security by Anker SmartTrack Link $12 $20 Save $8 Anker's Eufy SmartTrack Link uses the same Find My network as Apple's AirTag trackers. It also has a built-in keyring hole, and uses standard CR2032 batteries. $12 at Amazon

Apple’s AirTags are great for keeping track of items, but they don’t have a built-in keyring hole, and they can be a bit expensive. Anker’s Eufy SmartTrack Link solves those problems and works with Apple’s Find My Network. Today you can get one for just $12, and the two-pack and four-pack models are also on sale.

The SmartTrack Link is a Bluetooth tracker for luggage, keys, backpacks, and any other items you could potentially lose around the home or while traveling. It works with the same Find My network as Apple’s AirTags, so you can locate it with the Find My app, share it with other people (if they have iOS 17 or newer), and use the Find My network to help you find it if it’s lost. When the battery gets low, you can just replace it with a new CR2032 coin cell battery, just like with an AirTag.

I bought a few of these Eufy trackers over a year ago, and they’ve worked well for me. I have one in my car, another one is currently attached to my camera, and I use the others for luggage or other items when traveling. There are only two downsides compared to a regular AirTag: the “Play Sound” button doesn’t work in the Find My app (you have to use the Eufy app), and Precision Finding isn’t supported. Everything else works as expected, though, including the ability for items lost in public to be located if someone with an iPhone passes by it. The built-in keyring hole is great, and something that normally requires a case or other attachment for AirTags.

The Find My Network support only works on Apple devices. The Eufy app can be used to set them up on Android phones and tablets, but the tracking and lost item sounds will be limited to tags within your own Bluetooth range. If you lose a bag attacked to the tag outside of your home, for example, you won’t have any way to track it. The tag is not compatible with Google’s own Find My Device Network.

You can get the one-pack on Amazon right now for $12, a savings of 40% from the original MSRP and the lowest recorded price yet. The two-pack is also on sale for $19.87 (45% off MSRP), and the four-pack is $39 (44% off MSRP). A single AirTag costs $25 right now, and the four-pack costs $70, so Anker’s option is a decent savings with almost all of the same functionality.