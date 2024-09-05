Anker has introduced two new portable speakers to its Soundcore lineup, the Select 4 Go and Rave 3. The Select 4 Go has long-lasting battery life, great sound, and a unique and durable design. The Rave 3 is designed to be a party and karaoke machine.

The Select 4 Go has a 5W audio output, which helps it deliver deep bass and loud sound for its size. Additionally, the speaker supports True Wireless Stereo (TWS) pairing, allowing you to connect two units to increase their personal soundstage. The Select 4 Go is designed for outdoor use, so it has an IP67 waterproof rating, making it resistant to dust and immersion in water. It is pocket-sized and has a handle to hang onto your backpack. Its very compact and shell-like design is likely to keep anything from getting inside during outdoor adventures.

Anker

The Rave 3 includes AI Vocal Removal for karaoke use, which removes the original vocals from any song. It also has an AI Vocal Enhancer and Multiple Reverb Effects to improve the quality of your singing. The speaker comes with two wireless microphones and a Mic/Guitar input, complete with an "AI Guide Vocal," which checks when the user hasn't sung for five seconds and plays the original vocals at a reduced volume to help them stay on track. It also has an IPX4 splashproof rating, Soundcore Pro EQ for customizable sound, PartyCast 2.0 for connecting over 100 speakers, and TWS pairing for stereo sound.

Anker claims the Select 4 Go can last for up to 20 hours of continuous playback on a single charge, while the Rave 3 has a 12-hour playtime. The Soundcore Select 4 Go is expected to be available in the United States in late September or early October, while it will be available in the United Kingdom on September 9th, 2024. The retail price is $24.99 in the US and £24.99 in the UK. However, the Soundcore Rave 3 is expected to be available in November 2024 with an expected price of $399.

You'll be able to buy the new speakers from Anker's Soundcore online store, Amazon, and other retailers.

Source: Anker