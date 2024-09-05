Soundcore, Anker's audio brand, has announced the release of two new products: the Space One Pro and AeroFit 2. They're also releasing a travel case that users can buy for the Space One Pro, which has a great fast charging feature.

The Space One Pro is a pair of over-ear headphones with a compact design and noise-cancellation technology. It comes with a five-segmented headband, a total of six microphones, and an Adaptive ANC 3.0 algorithm to reduce ambient noise. To make it more convenient for organization, it has a five-segmented headband. Each segment has a folding angle of five to eight degrees, and a three-joint separation for smooth rotation. The headphones also have triple-composite drivers for high-quality sound. The best part is the fast charging, which gives eight hours of playtime through a five-minute charge. This is going for $199.99 and is available today.

Anker

Soundcore has also introduced a travel case to complement the Space One Pro. This case has a magnetic design for easy storage. It is lightweight, compact, and doesn't break the bank at $34.99. It also comes in Dark gray and light gray contrast to complement the colors of the Black and Cream-White versions of Space One Pro. This is available today with your Space One Pro.

The AeroFit 2 is an open-ear headphone that looks more like earbuds designed for comfort and convenience. It has a unique design and is noticeably thinner than the original AeroFit. Its features are designed to be breathable with air conduction technology with a pressure-free fit. To help comfort, it comes with 4-level Rotatable Ear Hooks, so it should fit any ear. The AeroFit 2 also offers great sound thanks to its 20mm × 11.5mm racetrack drivers and patented BassTurbo Acoustic Architecture.

Anker

What's interesting is the Aerofit 2's wireless charging case that comes with it. The company claims that while the headphones only last 10 hours on a single charge, you can use the wireless charger to boost that to 42 hours. It also has fast charging, which gives users four hours for a five-minute charge. Unlike the Space One Pro, the Aerofit 2 won't come until mid or late October, and the price still needs to be decided.

You can check out the new devices from Anker's Soundcore online store, and they should appear at Amazon and other retailers soon.

Source: Anker