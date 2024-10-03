Anker's Soundcore audio brand has released the Liberty 4 Pro earbuds. The earbuds have a more advanced Adaptive Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) system, and come in an AirPods-like design.

The Liberty 4 Pro earbuds increase the noise-cancelation capabilities of previous models in the Liberty Pro line by using six microphones and a barometric pressure sensor to capture and analyze any surrounding noise. The ANC 3.0 algorithm then adapts the noise cancelation in real-time, which makes sure you can have the noise cancelation needed even when changing environments. It also uses Soundcore’s ACAA acoustic architecture, combining a 10.5mm woofer and a 4.6mm titanium tweeter in a coaxial design. If you use Android, you can also improve your audio quality by enabling LDAC for high-resolution audio transmission.

Anker

The Liberty 4 Pro offers up to 10 hours of battery life with ANC turned off and 7.5 hours with ANC enabled. The charging case extends this to a total of 40 hours and 30 hours, respectively. However, buyers can always get a quick five-minute fast charge for up to four hours of listening time, and the case now charges twice as fast as previous models.

A cool new feature of the Liberty 4 Pro is the built-in screen on the charging case. This screen shows the earbud's current settings and lets users adjust the noise cancelation or transparency levels from a touch bar inside the case. The touch bar is replacing the traditional pairing button. Users can now adjust the strength of noise cancelation or transparency mode by swiping left or right on this touch bar.

The earbuds will be compatible with the Soundcore app and the latest version of HearID. It also comes with additional features like multi-mode spatial audio, Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, and some smart features like Easy Chat, and Squeeze and Slide Stem Control.

The Liberty 4 Pro is available to purchase on Amazon, Soundcore's online store, and other select retailers for $129.99. Availability in other European markets will be announced later.

Source: Anker