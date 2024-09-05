Anker just released the Solix X1 Hybrid Energy Storage System. The Solix X1 features a modular pack design, allowing owners to customize the system's capacity and power output to their specific needs.

The Solix X1 Hybrid Energy Storage System can go from 5kWh to 180kWh and have power outputs between 3.68kW and 72kW. You can expand and decrease the system without experiencing energy loss, as well as add and remove battery packs as your needs change. Furthermore, the Solix X1 has an energy optimizer that maximizes energy usage and reduces reliance on the grid. This works by optimizing charging and discharging patterns, which helps you save money on electricity.

Anker

One of the highlights is the look and design of the Solix X1. It's very minimalistic, so it blends in easily, regardless of where you put it. It's also compact, only 15cm thick, which is about 40% thinner than regular home energy storage systems. It also has a built-in thermal controller that lets it function normally in a wide range of temperatures, from -4°F to 131°F. The system also features an IP66 rating for weather resistance and LiFePO4 components, which reduce the risk of fire and overheating. So, it will be reliable as backup power even in severe weather conditions.

The Solix X1 is designed to provide whole-home backup power during blackouts. It has a fast switching time and high power output, so essential appliances and systems will keep working during power outages. If it doesn't, there's no need to worry because Anker has backed the Solix X1 with a "10-year hassle-free warranty." The system is expected to be available for purchase in Germany starting on September 5, 2024, while other regions have not gotten confirmation. You can get a quote directly from the main website.

Source: Anker Solix