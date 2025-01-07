Anker sells a few portable power stations that can be charged with solar panels. Now, it has created a more elegant way to charge them up: a solar-powered umbrella.

The umbrella is made with the Anker SOLIX EverFrost Electric Cooler in mind. One of its main features is special solar cells called perovskite, which Anker claims are 30% more effective than regular solar cells in bright sunlight and work twice as well in low light. This higher efficiency should lead to a lot of generated power.

The SOLIX umbrella can produce up to 80W of power, making it useful for charging different portable electronic devices. It has a USB-C port for regular devices and an XT-60 connector that works with Anker's EverFrost 2 portable power station and other similar power supplies. This dual connectivity makes the umbrella very versatile, especially for outdoor activities without easy access to electricity.

In addition, the umbrella is designed to be easy to carry and set up. The perovskite solar cells are flexible, which make them lightweight and foldable, perfect for travel and storage. You can set it up easily using either a standalone base or the EverFrost 2 power station. Plus, these flexible solar cells enhance the umbrella's durability.

The SOLIX umbrella is built to last and handle different weather conditions. It has an IP67 rating, which means it’s really good at keeping out water and dust. It also uses special fabric to block the sun and helps keep you cool and comfortable. It's not meant to be a whole battery, like the Anker Solix C800 Plus, which we loved. It's mostly just an innovative alternative battery.

The umbrella is expected to arrive within the next few months, although the price hasn’t been announced yet. The price and availability will likely be revealed on the official website as the umbrella comes closer to release.

Source: Anker