Anker is recalling three power banks because of faulty batteries. These defective batteries are liable to overheat, melt, and catch on fire. Anker has declared all three power banks fire hazards and requested customers to stop using them immediately.

The Anker 334 MagoGo Battery (PowerCore 10K), Anker Power Bank (20,000 mAh), and Anker MagGo Power Bank (10,000 mAh) are the three affected models. You can also identify them by their model numbers A1642, A1647, and A1652, respectively.

Certain manufacturing defects at the supplier’s end led to a batch of faulty batteries which Anker used in the three power banks. More specifically, the offending batch was used in power banks manufactured between January 3, 2024, to September 17, 2024. “We have changed suppliers and are now conducting a thorough review of our quality assurance processes to prevent future occurrences,” Anker reassured customers in the recall announcement.

If you own one of these affected power banks, you can fill out a product recall form to get a replacement from Anker. All you need is the device serial number and the proof of purchase to fill in the form. The 16-digit serial number (SN) is pasted on the back or the bottom of these power banks. If the serial number is not a 16-digit code, your device isn’t part of the recall program. And you can use the payment receipt or the order confirmation as proof of purchase. Even if you don’t have the power bank anymore, you can still get a replacement as long as you can produce the proof and the serial number.

Anker also recommended reaching out to the local fire department or municipality to safely dispose of these fire hazards. The recall announcement doesn’t mention any accidents in the wild related to these battery packs, but Anker had to recall the Anker 535 last year because of multiple overheating incidents (including one which led to some minor injuries).

Source: Anker