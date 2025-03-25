Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station 8 / 10 $699 $1299 Save $600 The new Anker SOLIX C1000 is a compact yet powerful 1800W portable power station. It packs 11 different ports, 2400W AC power surge, built-in lighting, and more. Charge all your gear or be prepared for an emergency.

Portable power stations are an accessory that once you buy one, you'll always want a few more. Right now, you can get Anker's latest bundle, which includes the Anker SOLIX C1000 and a 200W solar panel for under $700.

I'm a big fan of portable power stations, which I take camping, on outdoor adventures, or keep charged up at home in case of emergencies. That's why I think everyone should own at least one. And while there are dozens of brands to choose from, Anker is one of my favorites. For a limited time during the Amazon Big Spring Sale, you can get Anker's latest SOLIX C1000 (1800W) solar generator and a 200W solar panel charger all for only $699. A savings of nearly 50%, considering this bundle usually retails for $1,299.

In my Anker SOLIX C1000 review, I loved how fast and portable it is, not to mention that it can power or charge nearly a dozen devices simultaneously. You'll rarely plug that many things in at once, but it's nice to know you can.

A portable power station is an easy way to recharge drones, phones, or even a laptop while you're out and about. More importantly, the C1000 has a high 1800W output to run a coffee machine, fridge, heater, or other appliances and gadgets during an emergency. When the power gets low, you can recharge the battery unit itself in under 60 minutes, which is great.

Additionally, this bundle comes with Anker's 200W portable solar panel. Use it to recharge the C1000 battery while you're off-grid camping, living that van life, or during an extended power outage at home. This all-in-one bundle has everything you need to get started or be more prepared. Grab one today while you can.