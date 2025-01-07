A new power bank, designated Anker Power Bank 25K, has been announced. It has a 25,000mAh capacity and 165W fast charging capabilities, but also comes with a display that shows you its current battery status.

Despite its large capacity, the device is designed to be compact, described as being approximately the size of a soda can. Anker says it can charge a 13-inch MacBook Air (M2) 1.2 times and an iPhone 14 about 4.5 times. The 25,000mAh capacity falls within the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) guidelines for carry-on baggage, so you can safely bring it on planes.

The Anker Power Bank 25K uses PD 3.0 technology to deliver up to 165W of power across its four ports. These ports consist of three USB-C ports and one USB-A port, so it's compatible with a lot of devices. The fast-charging capabilities mean that it can charge a MacBook Pro 16" (M2 Pro) to 50% battery in 30 minutes. The 165W of power should be more than enough for most phones, tablets, and ultrabooks to charge at full speed—it's really just larger laptops and other equipment that needs more than that.

The power bank comes with two integrated cables; one is a fixed 22cm cable, and the other is a retractable 69cm cable. The Anker Power Bank 25K has a smart TFT color screen to let users monitor the power bank’s status and charging progress. Anker has included this in a few batteries, including the Anker Prime Charger 250W we reviewed, and it's a useful improvement over basic lights you get with most portable batteries.

Anker hasn't given out pricing information or a release date. However, the portable charger will likely be cheaper than the 250W. The Anker Power Bank 25K will be available on the official website when it's ready for sale.

Source: Anker