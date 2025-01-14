Summary Anker Power Bank 25K offers 165W power output, built-in USB-C cables, and a compact size for $100.

An integrated USB-C cable retracts into the battery's body, and an onboard screen shows the temperature along with input/output speeds.

The Anker Power Bank 25K is best for travelers constantly looking for power outlets.

The things that make a portable battery great are its size, power, and convenience. The new Anker Power Bank 25K excels in all of these things. For its 25,000mAh battery size, it’s compact. It has a total power output of 165W, and it includes two built-in USB-C cables. For those reasons and more, it’s my new travel battery.

Your changes have been saved Anker 25K Power Bank (165W, Built-In and Retractable Cables) 8 / 10 Never run out of power, whether you're charging smartphones, tablets, or other USB-enabled devices. Connect up to four at once thanks to dual USB-C Cables, a USB-A port, and a USB-C port. Pros Two attached cables

Retractable mechanism works well

Color display is useful

Relatively compact size Cons Hand strap cable often came unhooked

Fast-charging multiple devices could cause limited functionality $100 at Amazon $99.99 at anker

Price and Availability

The Anker Power Bank 25K is available now on the company’s website and Amazon.com. It retails for $99.99 and comes in silver or space black.

Specifications Output Power 165W Max Color Silver or space gray Battery Capacity 25,000mAh Cable included Two attached cables Charging Ports Two available ports Weight 21oz (595g) Dimension 6.18 x 2.12 x 1.93in (156.97 x 53.85 x 49.02mm) Expand

These Built-In USB-C Cables Are Clever, But Not Perfect

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

To be clear, there are so many power banks that it’s hard to get excited by any specific one. They already come in all kinds of shapes and sizes. There’s hardly anything new. But the Anker Power Bank 25K takes the existing ideas about hiding attached cables to a new extreme.

The top USB-C cable retracts into the body of the battery, so it's completely hidden. As a nice touch, the retractable cable has a magnetic end that keeps it secure from flopping around.

The addition of a 2.3-foot length USB-C cable that can be used for in or out charging would have been enough to sway me to use it. Interestingly, there’s a second integrated USB-C cable, so you can pretty much leave your other charging cables at home.

The second USB-C cable measures just over 8.5 inches, hangs off the side, and hooks into a plastic piece so it can pull double duty as a hand strap. After using the power bank, I’m less excited about this second cable than I am about the retractable one. I like that multiple people or devices can use the power bank at the same time, but the hand strap can get in the way.

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

I had trouble keeping the USB-C cable fully locked into its plastic slot when it was in my bag. The cord was constantly flopping around and untidy. It never caught on anything, but it has the potential to when it’s hanging down, unsecured. I wish the hand strap would have gotten a magnet as well to keep it better attached.

Even if you don’t use the built-in cables, there are two extra ports on the side—one USB-C and one USB-A—for a total of four charging spots.

The Other Features (Like a Screen) Are Worthwhile Too

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

The integrated USB-C cables will probably be the most notable features for people, but they aren’t the only things that make this power bank worthwhile.

I’m a big fan of chargers and batteries with displays. In this case, the Anker 25K’s screen can show the battery percentage, total input and output, how much power each port is using, battery health, and the battery’s temperature.

By default, the screen shows the battery percentage remaining and the total output. But if you click the side button, it will cycle through all the other options. Seeing the temperature is interesting, but I feel like there's little I can do with that information. Most of the time, when I used the battery for my phone and small electronics, it simply said "safe." When I charged two MacBooks at the same time, the battery eventually throttled itself because of the internal heat. I couldn't feel much on the outside.

The only real consequence of letting the battery go crazy to charge multiple computers until it was empty was afterward. The power bank wouldn't let me recharge it until it had cooled down a bit. Even after it had cooled enough to start recharging again, it only took in about 50W of power from a 100W charger. This isn't a problem, or even a concern, just a note about some of the current limits of power and speed for these types of devices.

The speed and capacity are both great in most cases when heat isn't a factor. Being able to split 165W of power between four ports means the devices in your bag can be topped up quickly. A single port offers 100W of power—for a compatible receiving product—and Anker says the 25,000mAh capacity should be enough to charge an iPhone 16 from zero to 100, four and a half times.

Should You Buy the Anker Power Bank 25K (165W with Built-In and Retractable Cable)?

Close

The Anker Power Bank 25K with Retractable Cable is an incredibly useful gadget for travelers who are always on the go. It provides lots of juice and speed, and you don’t even have to carry along extra cables with it.

The top retractable cable works great. It never got tangled and performed as expected each time I used it. The side cable that doubles as a hand strap is one area where this power bank could be improved. That one did come unhooked from time to time. It wasn’t annoying enough for me to stop using the battery, but the plastic piece could stand to be tweaked to be more secure.

The $100 retail price isn’t unreasonable for this product, even if it isn't cheap. It is competitive among other reputable brands. People traveling regularly or working remotely should find good value in it, even at full price.