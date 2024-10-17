Anker is recalling three of its portable battery banks, after some of them exploded and caught on fire. If you have one of the affected batteries, you should stop using it and return it to Anker.

These power banks are typically used to recharge other portable devices, such as cell phones, tablets, watches, and laptops, and range from 12W to 20W. They're readily identifiable by the Anker logo engraved on the front of the bank along with the model number on the back and are labeled as, "Anker 334 MagGo Battery (PowerCore 10K)/Anker Power Bank/Anker MagGo Power Bank, Model: A1642/A1647/A1652," according to the recall notice. The impacted devices were reportedly manufactured between January 3, 2024 and September 17, 2024, with model numbers A1642, A1647, and A1652.

Anker has received more than two dozen complaints about the batteries overheating, explode, and even catch on fire. Two people have been reported injured by the banks to date, causing first and second degree burns to the victims' hands.

You should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and reach out to the company for a free replacement. You can do that by going to the Anker Recall website, scroll partway down the screen and enter the serial number from the back or bottom of the device to confirm whether it is impacted by the recall. Anker is also quick to point out that you shouldn't just dump the recalled device in the trash, where it can potentially start a fire, but should rather dispose of it responsibly at a facility that accepts lithium-ion batteries.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time, even this year, that Anker has had to issue a recall order for its faulty products. The company was forced to temporarily pull three more models (A1642, A1647, and A1652) off the market in September due to their likelihood to overheat, melt, and catch on fire.

Source: Anker, CPSC