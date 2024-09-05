Anker just released a series of new MagGo wireless charging accessories for Apple device owners. They're designed to be used with iPhones, Apple Watches, and other devices that support Apple's magnetic charging technology.

The Anker MagGo Wireless Charger (pictured above) is a standard that has 15W MagSafe-Compatible Qi2 Fast Charging. It can charge an iPhone up to 50% in less than an hour and is versatile enough to have a mechanical rotation. It also comes with OVP (Over Voltage Protection) and OCP (Over Current Protection), so you won't need to worry about slowly damaging your battery with a third-party charger. The cost of this charger is $39.99.

There's also the Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station, which supports Qi2 15W fast charging for iPhones and Apple Watches. It has a foldable design and compact size, which makes it great for travel and on-the-go use. The charger also incorporates an Apple-certified module for Apple Watch charging, so you won't need to worry about compatibility issues. It costs $89.99.

Anker

The Anker MagGo Power Bank is a portable power bank specifically designed for Apple Watch users. It combines a 10,000mAh battery, a USB-C cable, and a MagSafe-compatible Apple Watch charger into a single, foldable unit. It has a fast charging capability for Apple Watch, supports simultaneous charging and recharging, and is made with recycled materials for sustainability. It's priced at $79.99.

Anker

While that power bank can technically charge an iPhone, Anker was specific about it being for watches. For phones, there's the Anker MagGo Power Bank Slim, a portable battery pack designed for 12, 13, 14, and 15 series of iPhones. Its slim and compact design is 102mm x 70.6mm x 14.9mm. The power bank supports Qi2 Ultra-Fast Wireless Charging Technology, allowing for 15W wireless fast charging, comparable to the original MagSafe charger. It also has a 30W input/output for rapid self-charging. It is currently priced at $69.99.

Anker

All the products listed above are available in the US, UK, and Germany, and you can buy them on the official website.

Source: Anker