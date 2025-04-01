Summary Anker's SOLIX EverFrost 2 Electric Cooler has a refined design and better cooling.

The cooler gets cold fast, lasts nearly 50 hours on a charge, and supports a second battery.

You can recharge the EverFrost 2 in four different ways, control it via an app, and more.

Like any outdoor enthusiast, I'm always looking for new gear to make adventures easier. I already own more coolers than I care to admit, but none as good as this one. After taking the Anker EverFrost 2 battery-powered cooler on several trips, I'm ditching my old ice chest for this modern cooler.

Anker Solix EverFrost 2 Electric Cooler 8 / 10 $700 $900 Save $200 The Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 battery-powered cooler (40L, 42QT) is packed with tech, not ice, gets cold fast and is perfect for outdoor adventures, tailgating, and more. Pros & Cons Durable design with several improvements

Fast and effective cooling

Multiple ways to power and charge the battery

Remote controls via the Anker app More expensive than typical electric coolers

Naturally, it's pretty heavy $899 on Amazon $899 at Anker

Price and Availability

The Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 electric cooler is now available in two configurations: the 40L model shown here for $899 or a larger 58L Dual-Zone variant for $1,099. You can get it directly from Anker with a $200 off coupon or on Amazon. Then, a smaller 28L model is coming in May. The company also offers a secondary removable battery for longer runtime at an additional $199.

Specifications Brand Anker Size 40L (42QT) Weight 50.71 lbs Dimensions 29.5 × 18 × 19.4 in Interior Dimensions 14.64 in (L) × 12.31 in (W) × 13.65 in(H) Temperature Range -4℉ to 68℉ Maximum Cooling 15 minutes (77°F to 32°F) Running Time 52 Hours Power Wall outlets, Solar input, USB-C, or Car cigarette USB Ports USB-C (60W) and USB-A (12W) Solar Input 100W Charge Time 3.6 Hours Battery Type 288Wh LiFePO4 (Removable) Extras Built-in Display, Bottle Opener, Light, Table Tray Expand

A Rugged and Refined Design

Cory Gunther / How-To Geek

Like the original Anker Everfrost cooler we reviewed and loved, the all-new EverFrost 2 features a modern gray aesthetic with black accents. The first thing you notice when you open it up—aside from how nice it feels—is the massive fan inside the lid. But more on that below. Unfortunately, it no longer comes in additional color options. I have the original EverFrost in green, and while I prefer that color, every other aspect of the EverFrost 2 is better.

This cooler has large 6-inch wheels and a vastly improved design throughout. It feels more rugged, durable, and premium. For example, the display is bigger, has a higher resolution, and is bright enough for outdoor use. The same goes for the button controls, which are clicky and easier to press. The lid feels well-made, something I can't say about the original, and the soft-close feature is a w