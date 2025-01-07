Anker has announced a new 140W charger with a built-in screen for the current charging status. This charger has three USB-C ports and one USB-A port, letting you charge multiple devices at the same time.

The display will show you if fast charging is on for each port. The charger’s screen also shows how much power each port is using. Plus, it has a real-time display that tells you how much power is left. It also has a new port design that lets the cable plug in vertically, helping to keep the connection stable by making it less likely to fall out. The screen also has an odometer that records how long the charger has been used, shows the overall power usage, shows real-time power for each port, and has a page for temperature monitoring.

Anker

This charger can deliver up to 140 watts of power, hence the name. It works with various fast-charging technologies like PD 3.1 and UFCS. The first two USB-C ports can each offer up to 140 watts, the third port can give 40 watts, and the USB-A port can provide 33 watts. However, keep in mind that the total power output cannot exceed 140 watts. This charger is designed to work with many different devices, so you won’t need to carry multiple chargers.

The new Anker 140W charger is very similar to the Anker Prime Charger 250W we reviewed. Both have built-in screens and several ports, but the Prime Charger 250W can deliver more power (250W compared to 140W) and has more ports (four USB-C and two USB-A versus three USB-C and one USB-A), making it better for people with many devices that need a lot of power. On the other hand, the 140W charger is smaller and designed to be more portable, making it easier to mount on a wall.

Anker hasn't given out a release date or pricing information, but it's likely going to be cheaper than the 250W. The Anker 140W will be available on the official website when it's ready for sale.

Source: Anker