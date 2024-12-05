Anker's quality control hasn't been great this year. Following a recall for batteries that turned into fire hazards, Anker is recalling several Soundcore Bluetooth speakers for similar issues.

Anker is recalling certain Soundcore Bluetooth speakers due to potential fire and burn hazards. The recall, just like most of the company's recent recalls, involves lithium-ion batteries—specifically, the battery packs in the speakers, which can overheat, potentially causing fires and minor burn injuries. Anker has received 33 reports of incidents involving the lithium-ion batteries overheating, including some cases of smoking and small fires. One minor burn injury has been reported in connection with an overheating unit.

The recall affects Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker models A3102016, A3302011, and A3302031, sold exclusively on Amazon.com from March 2023 to October 2023. The speakers were priced between $28 and $130. Consumers can identify if their speaker is affected by checking the "SN Code" on the underside of the device and entering it on Anker's website. Anker and Amazon have already contacted all known purchasers directly.

If you happen to have one of these speakers, you should immediately stop using the recalled speakers and ensure they are powered off and disconnected from any power source. To obtain a free replacement speaker, visit Anker's website and fill out the product recall information form. You should dispose of the recalled speakers in accordance with local and state regulations—don't just throw it in the trash.

Anker hasn't really had good luck lately when it comes to batteries, and has already issued recalls for a bunch of products, most of them being power banks sporting these defective batteries. It's safe to assume that everything Anker released throughout most of 2023 featuring batteries is probably affected, and if you have a battery-powered Anker product, it's probably a matter of time before it's recalled. Also, maybe not sleep besides it.

Source: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission