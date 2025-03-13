Anker Soundcore is now offering its AeroClip Clip-On earbuds. Announced in January, the earbuds' open-ear "ring" design allows you to hear your surroundings and provides a stable fit when exercising or performing other physical activities.

AeroClip Clip-On is an interesting departure from Soundcore's existing AeroFit series. While the AeroFit earbuds utilize a floppy wrap-around design, the new AeroClip Clip-On buds are defined by their compact, rigid "ring" shape. A titanium wire in the earbuds provides adjustability, meaning that you can get a snug and secure fit regardless of your ear shape (two sets of "ear grips" are included for further adjustability).

Because these are athletic earbuds, they naturally include IPX4 sweat resistance. However, they are not swim-proof. Soundcore promises an 8-hour earbud life, plus an additional 24 hours with the charging case (so, 32 hours total). Multipoint connectivity is also supported, and Anker suggests that its redesigned acoustic chamber will alleviate in-ear pressure better than the previous Soundcore ring-shaped earbuds, the poorly-named C30i.

As for sound quality, Soundcore says that it's using a 12mm titanium-coated driver and "advanced AI algorithms" to deliver deep bass with accurate mid-range and treble. Low-end frequencies tend to be a pitfall for open-ear earbuds, hence the use of a fancy performance-boosting algorithm.

Oddly, touch controls are located on the flat, banded area of the AeroClip Clip-On earbuds. You can play or pause audio, skip tracks, answer calls, or bring up your voice assistant by tapping on this touch area. Touch controls can be customized in the Soundcore app if necessary.

I briefly encountered the AeroClip Clip-On earbuds at CES 2025. And, although I hate trying on earbuds or headphones at trade shows (someone wore them before me, no amount of alcohol wipes will change that fact), sometimes you just gotta be a big boy and stick a random object in your ears. Or volunteer a colleague for the task, which I obviously failed to do in this case.

Anyways, I thought that these earbuds were more comfortable than the standard Soundcore AeroFit buds, which are a bit chunky for my taste. The sound quality was surprisingly bass-heavy, too, but I can't provide any meaningful analysis of sound quality without further testing. These are open-ear earbuds; they couldn't block out the noise of the CES showroom.

For what it's worth, open-ear earbuds are kind of an in-between solution for people who want to stay aware of their surroundings. Bone conduction headphones do not obstruct your ear canal, but they sound bad. Open-ear solutions like the AeroClip Clip-On sound better than bone conduction but naturally block out some noise. Conventional earbuds offer the best possible sound quality at the expense of situational awareness.

If you need a set of open-ear earbuds, the AeroClip Clip-On appear to be a solid option. They're more compact than other open-ear products, they aren't tooexpensive, and they come from a trusted brand.

You can buy the AeroClip Clip-On earbuds for $130 at Amazon or the Soundcore web store. They come in three colors—"Midnight" black, "Champagne Mist" gold, and "Rosy Brown."

Anker Soundcore AeroClip Clip-On Open-Ear Earbuds The Anker Soundcore AeroClip Clip-On earbuds allow you to hear your surroundings while exercising or performing other physical activities. Their unusual ring-shaped design is more compact than that of other open-ear earbuds and provides a snug, secure fit. $130 at Amazon See at Soundcore

Source: Anker Soundcore