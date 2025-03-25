Anker 140W 4-Port Wall Charger $77 $90 Save $13 Anker's latest 140W wall charger delivers three USB-C fast-charging ports and one USB-A port, capable of charging all of your devices. Plus, the bottom-mounted ports will help ensure all that cable weight won't pull it out of the wall. $77 at Amazon

When you carry around a lot of tech, it can be hard to also carry separate charging bricks for each, which is why multi-outlet charging bricks are an increasingly more popular option. Anker makes one of the best ones we've seen, and it just got a pretty good discount.

This Anker 140W 4-port charger was recently launched at a $89 price point, but right now, you can grab one for $76 for a limited time in both colors it's available in. It's not a huge discount at just 15% off, but it's also a pretty new release from Anker, and it's the lowest price we've seen it go for yet.

This is a 4-port multi-device fast charger compatible with various devices, including iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones, Google Pixels, MacBooks, and more. Utilizing advanced GaN technology, it allows users to charge four devices simultaneously. The dual USB-C ports deliver up to 140W, charging a 15-inch MacBook Air to 50% in 30 minutes, according to Anker. There's also a 40W USB-C port, appropriate for most smartphones, and a 33W USB-A port for other devices. Of course, it's only capable of 140W, so depending on how many devices you have plugged in, it'll split that output, with the top two ports being prioritized. It features ActiveShield 2.0 for temperature monitoring and a high-definition color display for charging status. The charger includes a 5 ft 240W USB-C to USB-C cable and comes with an 18-month warranty.

This charger hasn't been on sale for too long, and other than a very brief period in February where it was $79, it hasn't really been on sale a lot yet. And as we mentioned earlier, this is the lowest price we've seen this charger go for. It's an excellent option for anyone who needs to charge a lot of devices at the same time, so get this while it's hot.