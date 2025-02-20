Summary Anime Blu-Rays often feature extensive redone animation, fixing errors and enhancing details.

Updated CG elements and revised scenes elevate the quality of the show on Blu-Ray.

Blu-Ray versions may include new episodes, uncensored content, and provide a definitive viewing experience.

Most of the time, when you buy a Blu-ray version of a movie or TV show, it's just the physical version of the same show you saw in theaters or on TV. However, in the world of anime, Blu-ray releases are often significantly reworked, which means you shouldn't snub owning your favorite show on disc.

Anime BDs Often Have Extensive, Redone Animation

TV animation production schedules are brutal, and anime studios in particular work at a relentless pace. The reality is that the version of the show that's ready by the deadline needed for broadcast or streaming release often has errors or poor workmanship in it, because there simply wasn't enough time to fix it. The animation production pipeline is complex, and under pressure something has to give.

For Blu-ray releases, many studios have the opportunity to fix these issues, and can even make extensive upgrades to the original broadcast version. Look at this comparison between the TV and Blu-ray version of Attack on Titan.

Large sections of the show have been redone, so much so it looks like a different show with a different budget level. You can see how simplified scenes and characters have been recreated with more detail, faces are more expressive, and poor proportions have been corrected.

CG Is Often Revised

While I'm generally not a big fan of it, modern TV anime makes extensive use of CG for certain types of scenes, such as huge armies of identical soldiers, or vehicles. It's just a necessary evil, and when done well can blend seamlessly into the more traditional look of 2D animation. However, the same time pressures can lead to shows having CG that's a little half-baked.

The 2017 Berserk adaptation is infamous for having terrible CG elements, which have been memed to death, but if you buy the Blu-ray version of the show those issues have largely been fixed.

The Berserk comparison video below contains scenes of animated violence with blood, so sensitive viewers should give it a skip.

New Scenes and Even Whole Episodes That Never Aired

This isn't exclusive to anime physical media of course, but if you buy the Blu-ray (or DVD) version, you may be treated to extended versions of the TV broadcasts with scenes that were cut for various reasons. Sometimes, entire episodes are never aired, or additional episodes are made for the Blu-ray version to end a series properly, or at least provide an epilogue.

Removal of TV Censorship

Whether it's violence, naughty stuff, or sometimes just for odd cultural reasons (like replacing sushi with hamburgers) the TV versions of anime shows often have changes made to them to keep the broadcaster, streaming services, or ratings boards happy. On Blu-ray this isn't an issue, so you'll get to see all the stuff that was too hot for TV, whether you want to or not!

Anime Blu-Rays Are the Definitive Versions

With exceptions like Alien: Romulus, which improved some CG scenes for the Blu-ray, we rarely see these sorts of changes to Western physical media by people who aren't named George Lucas. For anime fans that are serious about collecting their favorite shows, however, there are numerous reasons to want the Blu-ray version, and it's one of the reasons these disc releases can be pricey.

And, don't think that you'll get these improved versions of the material on streaming services. The premium experience is one of the selling points for these Blu-rays, and streaming services usually only get the license for the TV version of the show. The Blu-rays offer a separate revenue stream for studios, and that exclusivity is part of the appeal.

Of course, some people may feel that the original series needs to be preserved as well, even if the BD version is technically better. That's an argument I agree with, but given the choice, I'd rather spend my money on the more polished version.