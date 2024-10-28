The cute and cuddly Animal Crossing game series is introducing a new installment called Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete. It's a replacement for the original Pocket Camp game, and players will be able to transfer their in-game data to the new app.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete is also centered around a campsite filled with adorable animal characters. You play as the manager of this campsite, travel in your camper van, participate in cozy events, and bring new folks to your camping grounds. Unlike the free-to-play Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, the new game doesn’t have any running subscriptions or loot box items (like fortune cookies). You just have to pay a one-time fee of $19.99 to purchase the game, which mostly works offline.

You have until June 1, 2025, to transfer your game data from the soon-to-be-discontinued Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. You can transfer the crafting materials, items in the inventory, layouts of the campsites and cabins, outfits, and more via your Nintendo account. When you download the new game, you’ll need to log into the same Nintendo account to get your save data.

Online multiplayer gameplay and Pocket Camp Club (the paid monthly subscription) aren’t included in the new Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete. Leaf Tickets, the in-game currency for the original game, were also left behind and replaced with “Leaf Tokens.” You can earn these Leaf Tokens by completing in-game tasks and use them to make purchases or craft things faster. There’s also a new location called Whistle Pass where you can join the community for events like live music performances.

Playing with friends will be different in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete. The game works offline, so you can’t share items using the in-game marketplace. The developers have added scannable Camper Cards that let you add people to your friend list using QR codes. You can create and customize your Camper Card to play with friends.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete will become available on December 2, 2024. You can also pre-order it on the App Store and Play Store. Nintendo is offering a $10 discount for early birds which ends on January 30, 2025. So if you purchase the new game before February, you can pick it up for just $9.99.

Source: Businesswire