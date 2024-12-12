One big problem that exists with tracking tiles is that they're used a lot for malicious purposes. It's also why it's very important for companies to make it easy to pinpoint unknown trackers. Your Android phone is soon getting better at tracking these unknown trackers.

In a move aimed at enhancing user security and privacy, Android has announced significant improvements to its unknown tracker alert system. These updates are designed to provide users with greater control and faster notifications in the event an unfamiliar Bluetooth tracker is detected moving with them.

One key enhancement is the ability to temporarily pause location updates from your phone. This prevents a detected unknown tag from accessing your device's location for up to 24 hours, giving you time to locate and disable the tag while protecting your privacy. Additionally, a new "Find Nearby" feature enables users to pinpoint the tag's location more easily. If an unknown tracker alert is triggered, your Android device will guide you to the tag's location, even if it's hidden.

With the Find My Device network working more like Apple's Find My in that trackers can access the location of Android phones to report their own location, Android needed more robust controls against these rogue trackers, and we finally got them. While these new measures won't fully eliminate the problem (a criminal might still try and throw an AirTag on your car), they will certainly help to at least curb it a bit or make it more difficult for someone at the other end of the tracker to get your location. You will still need to locate and disable an unknown tracker that's on you, and these tools are just meant to make it easier for you to do so.

These new features should pop up on your phone within the next few weeks.

Source: Google