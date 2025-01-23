Despite everyone's best efforts, smartphone theft is still a problem worldwide. This is one problem Google wanted to tackle with Android 15, with a new set of features under the "Theft Protection" umbrella. Now, it's getting a new party trick, and it's called Identity Check.

Android is now adding a new feature called Identity Check. You'll be able to find it right within the theft protection settings on your Android 15 phone. It mandates biometric authentication for accessing critical account and device settings when users are outside designated trusted locations. This includes actions like changing device PINs, disabling theft protection, or accessing Passkeys. This is, of course, on top of any security settings you might already have on, and you can set trusted locations such as your house, your gym, or your office.

Google

The point of this feature is that, if your phone is not in a trusted location, it will go an extra mile to make sure it's actually you (or a trusted person) using the phone and not an unauthorized party. Most theft protection settings kick in when someone forcibly takes your phone from you and runs away with it. This feature, instead, is a bit more subtle and thought for scenarios where, for one, you might leave your phone unattended and unlocked and someone you don't know tries to take it. There are tons of ways someone can steal your phone from you, and Google wants to cover as many scenarios as possible.

Android is also expanding the availability of its theft detection lock feature, which is now available on phones running Android 10 and newer. Google is also actively collaborating with the GSMA and industry experts to combat mobile device theft on a broader scale. This involves sharing information, tools, and prevention techniques. The company says that an upcoming GSMA white paper, developed in partnership with the mobile industry, will provide further insights into protecting individuals and organizations from device theft.

The new Identity Check feature is launching first on Pixel devices with Android 15 and Samsung Galaxy devices with the One UI 7 update, so make sure to keep an eye out for an update coming soon to your device.

Source: Google