Google is adding a new window tiling feature to Android tablets with an Android Open Source Project (AOSP) update. It will improve multitasking and integrate Android tablets better with keyboards and mice.

Before this update, you needed Samsung DeX or a similar third-party manufacturer change to Android to have desktop-like windowing on Android. Desktop windowing will now allow you to create movable, freeform desktop windows, accessible via a handy taskbar on any Android tablet.

The new interface will make better use of the extra screen space. “The possibility to resize and reposition multiple app windows allows users to easily compare documents, reference information while composing emails, and multitask efficiently,” the official blog reads.

You can tile windows (running multiple instances of the same app or different apps side-by-side) for a split-screen view. The windows are freely resizable, and you can maximize or close them using the buttons on the window header. To switch between apps or to quickly launch them, you can tap the app icons on the taskbar or pin them on it. Plus, there’s a neat little search button in the taskbar corner for quickly finding apps.

Android

In addition to the better multitasking that the desktop layout unlocks, you can expect better keyboard and mouse integration. The feature already supports two keyboard shortcuts for dropping in and out of the window tiling mode. Google is also encouraging developers to optimize their apps with keyboard shortcuts for faster interaction.

Even after this update, apps will open in full-screen mode like they always have. But you’ll be able to hold-and-drag from the top (a tiny handle will show up on the app header) to launch the desktop view. If you have a keyboard connected to the tablet, you can press Windows/Option, Ctrl, and the down keys at the same time to enter Desktop Windowing. You can exit it by holding-and-dragging the app of your choice to the top of the screen, or by pressing Windows/Option + H.

Google is currently rolling out this feature with Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 on the Pixel tablet. You might have to enable freeform windows in Developer Options to access it. Later on, it’ll be added to AOSP, where other tablet manufacturers will be able to implement it.

Source: Google