The robot mascot for Google's Android operating system has come in many shapes and sizes over the years. You can now can get the lovable bugdroid in the form of a large plush figure, straight from Google's merch store.

The plush toy costs $36 a pop, and there were about 650 left at publication time. “This irresistibly huggable Android plush will be your perfect pal,” reads the description. “With big eyes, curious antennas, and a cuddly body, this fuzzy friend is ready for endless adventures.” Measuring 12 inches tall (30 centimeters), the toy makes Android's robotic mascot a little more personal. I wish those eyes were programmable buttons.

That’s not the only Android-themed collectible on the search giant’s official merchandise store. A few items that caught our eye include a cool Android pin oozing sporty vibes and an official Android collectible figurine to perk up your desk or bookshelf. Of course, you’ll also find your fix of Android stickers, coffee mugs, bottles, T-shirts, etc.

Google / Corbin Davenport

HTG previously featured the Chrome Dino Brick Set, a LEGO-like set consisting of 223 pieces made up entirely in green. With this set, priced at $40, you can build the beloved pixelated dinosaur character from the offline Chrome Dino game. You may also like the $32 Super G Brick Puzzle Set styled as Google’s logo or the $40 Google Cloud Brick Puzzle Set.

Merchandise is available in limited quantities, with approximately 600 sets per item. The Google Merch Store is notorious for taking time to restock popular items, so you’ll want to act sooner rather than later on this one. As some items never get restocked, this could be your only chance to snag this beauty or grab more Google swag. Feel free to order the $40 Android Classic Plushie from the Google Merch Shop.

Source: Mishaal Rahman on Mastodon