For anyone juggling multiple Android devices—whether it’s a phone and a tablet, two phones, or more—there’s one frustration we’ve all experienced: duplicate notifications. You dismiss one on your phone, but it still lingers on your tablet. What starts as a minor inconvenience becomes frustrating over time. Fortunately, it looks like Android is finally working on a solution.

Recently, Android Authority's Mishaal Rahman uncovered a new cross-device notification sync feature hidden in the Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 update. If you’re like me and you rely on multiple devices daily, this update could be a game-changer.

The Multi-Device Pain Point Android Users Know Too Well

As a tech enthusiast, I know the struggle of using multiple Android devices all too well. While Android is excellent at delivering notifications across all your devices, it stops short of syncing them. Dismissing a notification on your phone doesn’t clear it from your tablet or second phone, leaving you to swipe away the same alerts on each device. It might seem like a small issue, but when you’re constantly switching between gadgets, it becomes a frustrating and unnecessary hassle.

I’ve found myself repeatedly dismissing the same notification across my phone and tablet, wondering why Android hasn’t solved this yet. After all, if all my devices are linked to the same Google account, shouldn’t they communicate better? It’s a small but significant gap in Android’s multi-device experience, and I know I’m not alone in this frustration.

Android's New Notification Sync Feature: What We Know So Far

Enter the “sync across devices” feature. Mishaal Rahman discovered this hidden gem while digging through Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2, where it appears in Settings > Notifications between "Sensitive Notifications" and the new "Notification Cooldown" option. The code strings for this feature, found in the beta’s settings app, are particularly telling. One string reads:

<string name="sync_across_devices_title">Sync across devices</string>

This suggests that the feature will allow notifications to sync across all Android devices linked to the same Google account. So, once you swipe away a notification on your phone, it will automatically disappear from your tablet or another phone, and vice versa. This feature is controlled by a class labeled SyncAcrossDevicesPreferenceController, further hinting at its cross-device syncing capabilities.

It’s still early days for this feature, and we don’t yet know how or when it will roll out to users. However, the fact that it’s embedded in the Android 15 beta suggests it’s actively being tested, which is an encouraging sign for those of us who’ve been waiting for a more cohesive experience across devices.

Why Cross-Device Notification Sync is Long Overdue

For years, this has been one of the biggest gaps in Android’s ecosystem. In Apple's case, the Cupertino giant nailed this experience across iOS, iPadOS, and WatchOS. When you dismiss a notification on your iPhone, it disappears from your iPad, Apple Watch, and even your Mac. This seamless integration makes managing multiple Apple devices almost effortless, and it’s something Android has lacked for too long.

Will It Be Available to All Android Phones?

It’s still unclear whether this feature will be available on all Android devices or if it will be limited to certain models, like Google’s Pixel lineup. The good news is that Rahman’s discovery suggests it could be implemented through Google Play Services, which would mean a much broader rollout, not restricted to just Pixel devices.

This feature might seem like a small update, but for those of us who rely on multiple devices, it will make a big difference in how we manage our digital lives. Finally, no more dealing with the same notification popping up on every device—it’s a simple but powerful step toward a more connected Android ecosystem.