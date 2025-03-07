Summary Google has announced Android 16 will include lock screen widgets, catching up with iOS.

Widgets will require authentication for security–fingerprint, PIN, and face unlock.

Widgets are expected to arrive in a quarterly update released in September or October.

We’re in the middle of finding out what exactly will be coming with the release of Android 16 this Summer. The latest addition is a feature that hasn’t been officially available on Android devices for over a decade: lock screen widgets.

Way back in 2012, Android 4.2 Jelly Bean was released with lock screen widgets. It was always a bit clunky and never fully embraced by all Android manufacturers. So, a couple of years later, it was removed in Android 5.0 Lollipop. Since then, you’ve needed a third-party app to get widgets on your Android lock screen.

Then, in 2022, Apple introduced lock screen widgets for the iPhone in iOS 16. Suddenly, this old feature was cool again, and it was only a matter of time before Android followed suit. That’s finally happened in Android 16.

This change, announced on the Android Developers Blog, will become part of the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) in the first quarterly update after Android 16's launch in the Summer. That should be sometime around September or October. While the Pixel Tablet has had lock screen widgets for a while, phones are getting a slightly different treatment.

Related How to Get Lock Screen Widgets on Android Apple introduced lock screen widgets for the iPhone in iOS 16. Android is known for being the highly customizable OS, but it doesn't have the same features. Well, not officially—but that doesn't have to stop us.

It’s not currently possible to use lock screen widgets in the most recent Android 16 beta release. However, Android Authority's Mishaal Rahman gives us our first glimpse. Widgets are arranged on pages in a vertical format. Each page only has room for one or two widgets, and the pages are swiped through horizontally like the home screen. The last page includes a button to add more widgets. It’s rough around the edges right now and will likely change a lot before being released to the public.

Currently, in the Android 16 Beta, these widgets are accessible through the screensaver mode, which means your phone needs to be actively charging or docked. However, Google hints that hardware manufacturers can customize how you trigger the widget interface. I would expect them to work similarly to how you customize other lock screen elements.

Of course, security is a priority. Certain widget actions, like opening an app, will require authentication. You'll need to use your fingerprint, PIN, or face unlock to proceed. Just like how you can currently use the camera from the lock screen, but you can’t look at previous photos without unlocking. This ensures that your personal information remains protected, even with widgets on display.

Android 16 is still in beta, with a full release expected in June. The lock screen widget update will follow in a quarterly update, likely in September or October. Keep an eye out for how manufacturers implement this feature, as it could vary from phone to phone. This change promises to make your lock screen more than just a barrier but a more functional hub of information.

Source: The Verge