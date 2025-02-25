Are you suffering from Nintendo nostalgia but only have an Android phone to hand? Well, here are 15 awesome Android games, from epic monster-collecting RPGs to breathtaking open-world adventures, that will scratch that Nintendo Itch.

Pokemon-Style Games

Pokémon games feature the perfect cocktail of adventure, team building, strategic turn-based combat, and a vast collection of beautifully designed creatures. While nothing can fully replace the magic of mainline Pokémon games, these Android alternatives capture different aspects of what makes Pokémon special.

1 Pokémon Masters EX

Pokémon Masters EX brings the familiar faces of the Pokémon universe to your phone with its unique 3v3 battle system. Team up with iconic trainers like Brock and Misty in sync pairs as you explore new adventures through the story mode.

The strategic team-building and Pokémon evolution systems, while not exactly the same as the main series games, capture the core essence of what makes the games so special. There are also regular events and updates that keep adding fresh content and characters. However, I must mention that the game does feature gacha mechanics for collecting new sync pairs.

2 Pokémon UNITE

Ever wondered what it would be like to be the Pokémon instead of just commanding it? Pokémon UNITE answers that question with its MOBA-style 5v5 team battles. Gameplay-wise, it’s not similar to any main-series titles, but you do get access to a decently-sized collection of beloved Pokémon that you can control in real-time combat, which I’m sure many Pokémon fans should love.

It’s worth mentioning that a Pokémon’s type doesn’t affect its effectiveness and the moves are somewhat MOBA-fied. It’s more MOBA than Pokémon if that makes sense—the focus is on proper team composition, strategic lane management, and raw skill as you face off in 10-minute matches to see which team is the best!

3 Monster Masters

Monster Masters focuses purely on the battle and collection aspects that make Pokémon games addictive. It features a large roster of excellently designed Fakemon (Fake Pokémon or custom-designed Pokémon). Your team can consist of up to five monsters that you can use against other trainers in 1v1 battles.

However, unlike the main series Pokémon games, the battles aren’t completely turn-based. You have a real-time energy system where an energy counter automatically regenerates over time, and using attacks consumes it. Winning a battle requires tactical timing and proper energy management to outmaneuver your opponent. That said, higher-level overpowered monsters will also help by dealing a lot of damage.

4 Botworld Adventures

Botworld Adventures captures Pokémon's world exploration spirit in an open-world robot-collecting adventure. It'll remind you of the older top-down mainline Pokémon games with its design and execution. With a story-driven adventure, various side quests, and skill-based progression, it’s a great alternative to the classic monster-collecting franchise.

However, in Botworld you aren’t technically capturing new bots but rather building them. You need to collect blueprints for different parts which then unlock a new bot that you can use in battle. Also, the battle system is real-time rather than turn-based. The bots battle on their own, but you decide where to place them in the arena. You can also help your bots by throwing items into the arena. While it isn’t a 1-on-1 replica of the Pokémon formula, it’s something I’m sure most Pokémon fans will love.

Zelda-Style Adventures

The Zelda series masterfully combines exploration, puzzle-solving, and adventure. These Android games might not have Link or the Master Sword, but they capture that magical feeling of discovering secrets and conquering dungeons.

5 Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact captures the spirit of Breath of the Wild with its vast open-world encouraging free exploration and stamina-based climbing and gliding mechanics that feel instantly familiar to BOTW fans. The game will also have you solving puzzles, exploring shrine-like domains, and gathering ingredients to cook meals, much like in Zelda’s open world.

The main point of difference is the combat system. Instead of BOTW’s physics-driven, improvisational fights, Genshin employs a party-based action RPG system with real-time, elemental combat. And speaking of a party, instead of a solo protagonist, Genshin features a diverse cast of playable characters, but they are unlocked through a gacha system.

6 Oceanhorn

Oceanhorn offers Android users a classic Zelda-like experience, drawing heavy inspiration from older Zelda games, particularly A Link to the Past and The Wind Waker. It features traditional dungeons (albeit not as intricate), item-based puzzle-solving, and a familiar heart container system, capturing the essence of classic Zelda-style progression.

You can also sail between islands in a way reminiscent of The Wind Waker; however, the travel is more structured and on rails rather than fully open-world. That said, the game offers full controller support and no microtransactions, delivering a premium single-player experience with hours of fun for any old-school Zelda fan.

7 Sparklite

Sparklite blends classic Zelda-style exploration with roguelite mechanics, offering a fresh yet familiar top-down action-adventure experience. If you're a fan of A Link to the Past, you’ll notice its influence during the combat and puzzle-solving sections.

However, instead of a static open world, Sparklite features a procedurally generated world and roguelite progression, where players grow stronger through upgrades which they unlock after each run. Its charming pixel art and evolving world make it an excellent choice for both Zelda and roguelite fans.

8 Guardian Tales

Guardian Tales delivers a Zelda-style dungeon-crawling experience on mobile, blending retro visuals with engaging action-adventure gameplay. Its sword combat, projectile mechanics, environmental puzzles, and hidden secrets evoke the charm of classic 2D Zelda games like A Link to the Past.

However, Guardian Tales sets itself apart with a hero collection system, where each character brings unique abilities to both combat and exploration. Progression is also tied to RPG mechanics and gacha elements, adding depth beyond traditional dungeon crawling. Despite these differences, it remains a great Zelda-like experience, with frequent special events ensuring there’s always something new to return to.

Super Mario-Style Platformers

Super Mario defined precise controls and creative level design in platformers. These Android games bring that signature mix of challenging jumps and secret-filled levels to your touchscreen.

9 Super Mario Run

Nintendo's official mobile Mario game, Super Mario Run captures the series' signature running and jumping physics in an auto-runner format. It is optimized for one-handed gameplay, where the level design focuses on timing and coin collection. There are also secret paths similar to mainline Mario games.

Beyond the core platforming, there’s a kingdom-building metagame for you to customize and create your own Mushroom Kingdom. For Mario fans, it’s a streamlined yet satisfying take on the classic formula.

10 Super Cat Tales 2

Super Cat Tales 2 feels like a cross between 2D Mario platformers and classic Metroidvanias. The level design is clearly inspired by the good ol Mario games however the movement is much more simplified. The characters can automatically navigate the challenges, but you decide when they move or stop.

And speaking of the characters, you have access to multiple playable cats, where each cat has unique abilities, and you need to use them to unlock all areas. Overall, the retro pixel art and nostalgic soundtrack should bring back fond childhood memories of playing Super Mario Bros. with your friends or siblings.

11 Oddmar

Oddmar brings console-quality 2D platforming to mobile in a Viking-themed adventure featuring magical mushroom power-ups, much like Mario. The game also takes a lot of inspiration from Mario with respect to its level design.

The best thing about this title is its tight controls with support for both touchscreens and controllers. You can expect a smooth, precise platforming experience that any person who loves platformers will appreciate.

Arena Fighters for Smash Bros. Fans

Super Smash Bros. created a new genre with its unique platform fighting mechanics. These Android games deliver that same satisfying mix of aerial combat, edge-guarding, and character mastery.

12 Brawlhalla

Brawlhalla is a platform fighter similar to Super Smash Bros. with an emphasis on knockback-based combat and edge-guarding. It also features a large roster, multiple game modes (including ranked play), and cross-platform functionality.

However, it doesn’t simply copy Smash Bros.’ gameplay; instead, it introduces its own unique mechanics. For instance, instead of wavedashing, L-canceling, and shielding, Brawlhalla implements gravity cancels, weapon-based movesets, and directional dodging.

13 Flash Party

Flash Party is another platform brawler inspired by Super Smash Bros. while introducing its own mechanics and style. It features a colorful roster of characters with unique movesets with a focus on fast-paced aerial combat, precise dodging, and combo-based play.

The game includes traditional blocking (shielding) and grabbing mechanics, along with a parry system for well-timed counters. There’s also a character progression system, where fighters unlock new abilities and play styles as they level up.

Mario Kart Alternatives