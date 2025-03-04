Google has announced the latest Android features and Pixel Feature Drop. From scam detection in Messages to new and improved live location sharing, some goodies are coming to an Android device near you.

AI-Powered Scam Detection

As you would expect, Google gives AI the top billing in the list of features, and I might agree this time. AI-powered scam detection is coming to Google Messages. This tool uses AI to identify suspicious text patterns that might indicate a scam. You’ll receive real-time warnings for messages that seem harmless at first but could turn dangerous. The scam detection happens locally on your device, so your conversations remain confidential. This could be huge for the non-tech savvy who aren’t as good at identifying scams.

Live Location Sharing in Find My Device

For a long time, Android’s primary method for live location tracking has been through Google Maps. Unlike the iPhone, there hasn’t been a native Android option. Now, within the Find My Device app, you can share your real-time location with trusted contacts and see their locations as well. This can be helpful for coordinating meetups, ensuring a family member gets home safe, or simply having peace of mind. You have full control over who sees your location and for how long, with regular reminders about your sharing settings.

More Fun with Android Auto

The latest Android Auto update brings more gaming apps to your car’s display so you can stay entertained while parked. Enjoy a puzzle or a quick race with popular games like Farm Heroes Saga, Candy Crush Soda Saga, Angry Birds 2, and Beach Buggy Racing. Simply download the game to your phone, and it will be accessible through Android Auto when you’re parked.

Chrome on Android will soon offer more shopping insights and helpful tools to help you find the best deals. You can check a product’s price history, track price drops (not new), and compare prices across different websites. Look for the “Price is Low” notification in your Chrome address bar to start saving. There are plenty of third-party tools that offer these abilities, but they can be harder to manage on a phone. Having it built-in to Chrome is convenient.

Pixel Feature Drop

Over on Pixel phones, there are a few exclusive features that will be rolling out in addition to everything outlined above.