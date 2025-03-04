Quick Links
Google has announced the latest Android features and Pixel Feature Drop. From scam detection in Messages to new and improved live location sharing, some goodies are coming to an Android device near you.
AI-Powered Scam Detection
As you would expect, Google gives AI the top billing in the list of features, and I might agree this time. AI-powered scam detection is coming to Google Messages. This tool uses AI to identify suspicious text patterns that might indicate a scam. You’ll receive real-time warnings for messages that seem harmless at first but could turn dangerous. The scam detection happens locally on your device, so your conversations remain confidential. This could be huge for the non-tech savvy who aren’t as good at identifying scams.
Live Location Sharing in Find My Device
For a long time, Android’s primary method for live location tracking has been through Google Maps. Unlike the iPhone, there hasn’t been a native Android option. Now, within the Find My Device app, you can share your real-time location with trusted contacts and see their locations as well. This can be helpful for coordinating meetups, ensuring a family member gets home safe, or simply having peace of mind. You have full control over who sees your location and for how long, with regular reminders about your sharing settings.
More Fun with Android Auto
The latest Android Auto update brings more gaming apps to your car’s display so you can stay entertained while parked. Enjoy a puzzle or a quick race with popular games like Farm Heroes Saga, Candy Crush Soda Saga, Angry Birds 2, and Beach Buggy Racing. Simply download the game to your phone, and it will be accessible through Android Auto when you’re parked.
Smart Shopping Tools in Chrome
Chrome on Android will soon offer more shopping insights and helpful tools to help you find the best deals. You can check a product’s price history, track price drops (not new), and compare prices across different websites. Look for the “Price is Low” notification in your Chrome address bar to start saving. There are plenty of third-party tools that offer these abilities, but they can be harder to manage on a phone. Having it built-in to Chrome is convenient.
Pixel Feature Drop
Over on Pixel phones, there are a few exclusive features that will be rolling out in addition to everything outlined above.
- You can now connect your Pixel phone with a GoPro or other Pixel phone camera and use social media apps to stream from different angles for more professional-looking and immersive videos.
- Google is also expanding its Satellite SOS feature to more countries. If you’re somewhere without cellular or Wi-Fi, Pixel can connect to emergency services via satellite to get help.
- Verizon and T-Mobile users will also be able to use satellite messaging when they don’t have cellular or Wi-Fi.
- Pixel Screenshots will now automatically suggest screenshots to be added to your collections so that you can find them faster and easier.
- Dual Screen on Google Pixel Fold now supports video recording, so you can use the outer screen to see what’s being recorded. And on Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Dual Screen now supports Add Me, making it easy to get everyone in the shot.
- The Pixel Screenshots app is now available for Google work profiles.
- Gboard is getting a new Voice Toolbar that’ll help you dictate to type.
- You can now speak to Gemini Live in any combination of over 45 languages without having to change your language settings.