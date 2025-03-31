Summary Android Auto adds game support with the latest update, rolling out to more vehicles.

Select game titles are finally here, with more to come.

Google Assistant is also slowly being replaced by Gemini in the latest Android Auto update.

Google is still busy improving Android Auto, and the latest update adds game support and potentially a switch from Google Assistant to Gemini. While official game support has been in beta for a few weeks, it's finally rolling out to more vehicles with the latest Android Auto 14.1 update.

In January, Google revealed a major initiative to bring more apps and games to its automotive platforms. This initiative started with Android Automotive, which is the operating system built from the ground up for cars and is slightly different from Android Auto. Either way, we're not seeing the fruits of those labors.

Games You Can Play on Android Auto

Over 70 apps and games arrived for Android Automotive at the end of February, and now select titles are hitting in-car displays running Android Auto. More specifically, those who've received the latest update to v14.1 will notice a few titles showing up on their screens.

For now, as long as a vehicle is not moving and safely in "park," you'll be able to play games like Angry Birds 2, Beach Buggy Racing, Candy Crush Soda Saga, and Farm Heroes Saga on your car's infotainment system. Games are nothing new for the platform, but those weren't running natively on the system. Instead, users could sideload select titles with apps like GameSnacks.

With Google's move to integrate games into the Android Auto platform, developers can now take full advantage. Keep in mind that this is just the beginning, and we expect countless other games, apps, and options inside our vehicles in the coming weeks and months—as long as developers make the necessary changes.

So, how do you play these games on Android Auto? First, you'll need to install one of the aforementioned games on your phone, along with the latest Android Auto 14.1 (or later) update. Once you have the games on your phone they should appear on your in-car infotainment display when you launch Android Auto. From there, it's as easy as clicking on a game, firing it up, and playing. Get ready to slingshot Angry Birds all over the car.

Additionally, users on the latest v.14.1 update are noticing another big change: the removal of the Google Assistant microphone button. According to 9to5Google and several users on Reddit, the Assistant mic is being replaced by Gemini.

As many of you know, Google is slowly but surely killing off Google Assistant, which we've all enjoyed for years on end. The company wants Gemini, its latest AI push, to be in charge of everything instead. We knew it was coming eventually but didn't think it would happen this fast in vehicles. That said, select users are seeing Gemini on Android Auto instead of the Assistant we know and love. In the future, everything from phones, tablets, watches, cars, speakers, and more will switch to Assistant. It's inevitable.

In other news, if you've been experiencing connectivity issues and other bugs with Android Auto, you're not alone. We reported a big connectivity problem in February, which should be resolved thanks to this latest Android Auto 14.1 release. Check for updates on your phone, give it a try, and play some games the next time you're pumping gas.

Source: AndroidPolice, 9to5Google