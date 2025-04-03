Summary Android 16 introduces the SettingsPreferenceService API, allowing app settings integration into Android's central hub.

Developers can choose which settings can be altered through the Settings app, making navigation easier for users.

Similar to iPhone apps, Android settings could be accessed through the Android Settings app with the new API.

Android 16 is just a few months away from a final release, and we’re still finding out about what’s in store. One interesting development is a new API called “SettingsPreferenceService,” and it could make adjusting app settings a lot more like iOS on the iPhone.

Currently, settings for Android apps live almost entirely within the app itself. If you want to adjust those settings, you would typically open the app, find some sort of menu, and go to “Settings” or “Preferences.” That could change depending on what developers do with this new API.

In theory, the goal of the SettingsPreferenceService API is to turn Android Settings into a central hub. Instead of digging through each app to tweak its settings, you might be able to do it all from one place. This new API lets apps integrate their preferences directly into the Android Settings app.

What can developers do with this? They can choose which settings can be changed from the Settings app and which can't. They can make some settings read-only, add direct links to settings within their apps, or even require you to confirm changes. To make things clear, they can also add titles and summaries for each setting so you know exactly what you're tweaking.

Related Android 16 Is Nearly Ready for Prime Time With the Release of Beta 3 The latest Android 16 beta has arrived, and it marks Platform Stability. That means the APIs and app-facing behaviors are finalized. We’re very close to the final version that will be released in just a few months.

For those who have used an iPhone, this should sound familiar. It’s one of the biggest differences between Android and iOS. Some iPhone apps have a majority of their settings in the system Settings app. For example, if you wanted to change the search engine for Safari, you’d go to Settings > Apps > Safari. It can’t be done from the Safari app itself. This isn’t the case for all iPhone apps, but it’s not uncommon.

Some Android apps have found sneaky ways to link to their settings pages within Android Settings. But this new API