Have you ever noticed how your phone just… doesn’t last like it used to? One day, it’s going strong, and the next, it’s dying before dinner—without warning, without explanation. If you’ve ever felt that frustration, you’re not alone. And until now, Android hasn’t given users a reliable way to check what’s going on under the hood.

Google is quietly rolling out a new Battery Health section in the latest Android 16 betas, finally giving some Pixel users a native way to see how much life their battery has left. And while it’s limited to just a few devices for now, it signals a meaningful shift in how Google is approaching long-term phone ownership.

So what exactly does it do? Who has access? And why does something so simple matter this much? Let’s break it down.

How to Check Your Pixel’s Battery Health

If you're running Android 16 Beta 3 and you’ve got the right Pixel device (we’ll talk about that in a second), you can check your battery health by doing the following:

Open the Settings app on your Pixel device and scroll down to tap on Battery. Then, tap on “Battery Health” to view your battery’s current capacity and optimization options (via Android Authority).

Here’s what you’ll find in that section:

Your battery’s state of health as a percentage (i.e., how much of its original capacity it still holds compared to a new battery).

Tips on how to extend your battery’s lifespan based on your usage.

Quick settings to enable Adaptive Charging or limit charging to 80%.

This is the kind of insight iPhone users have had for years. Since iOS 11.3 back in 2018, Apple has offered a built-in Battery Health tracker with a clear capacity percentage and service recommendations. Android users, on the other hand, have mostly had to rely on third-party apps like AccuBattery—which can only estimate wear and aren’t always accurate.

So yes, it’s a small change. But for Android, it’s an overdue and very welcome one.

But There’s a Catch

Now, here’s where things get a little annoying—and confusing.

The new Battery Health feature isn’t available across all Pixel devices. As of Android 16 Beta 3, it’s only fully functional on the Pixel 9 series and—somewhat surprisingly—the Pixel 8a.

If you’re using a Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 7, or anything older, you might still see the Battery Health menu in your settings—but tapping it just shows some battery care tips. No numbers. No percentage.

And that raises a few questions. Why would Google give a budget device like the Pixel 8a access to this feature while leaving the more expensive Pixel 8 and 8 Pro out?

There’s no official explanation, but the most likely answer is that this is temporary.